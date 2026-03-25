Official: Iran's response to US proposal 'not positive,' but still reviewing outline

A senior Iranian official said Tehran’s initial response to a U.S. ceasefire proposal was “not positive,” though it is still reviewing the plan, according to Reuters, signaling hesitation rather than outright rejection.
Separately, Iranian state media reported that Tehran has rejected the proposal, highlighting differing accounts as diplomatic efforts continue.
The U.S. proposal, delivered through intermediaries, outlines a broad framework that includes sanctions relief, limits on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, and steps tied to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.
Iran has previously ruled out negotiations over its ballistic missile program and its support for allied armed groups, which it views as central to its security.
Egypt’s foreign minister said Cairo supports President Donald Trump’s initiative and is working to convene talks as soon as possible, adding that Egypt is also engaging Iran in an effort to halt attacks on Gulf countries.
Fighting has continued across the region despite the diplomatic push.
Iran has launched attacks on Israel and Gulf states, while IDF has carried out strikes in Iran. Hezbollah terrorists have continued near-daily fire from Lebanon, and Gulf countries have reported intercepting drones and missiles.
The United States is also reinforcing its military presence in the region, deploying additional troops, Marines and naval forces as tensions remain high.
Any potential agreement faces major obstacles, including deep mistrust between Tehran and Washington and ongoing military operations on multiple fronts.