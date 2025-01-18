Israel believes 25 of the 33 hostages freed in the 1st phase are alive

Isareli officials believe 25 of the 33 hostages to be released from Hamas captivity in the first phase of the deal approved by the govenernment, are alive. Israel will release 737 Palestinian prisoners in the first phase of the cease-fire and hostage exchange deal approved by the government on Friday. Their names were made public soon by the Justice Ministry after the government adjured.
In addition, Israel will free 1,167 residents of the Gaza Strip that were detained but had not participated in the Oct. 7 massacre, bringing the total number of Palestinians to be exchanged for the hostages, to 1,904.
Some of the ministers who opposed the deal said in the meeting that there was significant danger in freeing such a large number of terrorists and that they were shocked to discover the identity of some of them who were responsible for hundreds of terror attacks and said that in order to free the captive IDF soldiers held by Hamas, Israel would be compelled to release all of the convicted terrorists who were sentenced to life in prison for their actions.
The National Security Council attached an opinion to the government's approval of the deal. "In its confidential agreement, the NSC presented the considerations, opportunities and security and political risks," including negative security implications in the West Bank.
"According to the view of security agencies there is an urgent and vital need to accept the current outline and they along with the Strategic Affairs Ministry and the Foreign Ministry believe that the deal would serve Israel's wider interests and its national security," the NSC opinion said.
The deal includes some political achievements including a letter from U.S. President Joe Biden attached to the agreement, that specifies Israel's right to resume the fighting in Gaza if the next phase of the deal is not put into effect. Another achievement is the agreement that the IDF would maintain control of a mile-wide perimeter along the border for up to 50 days.
Officials who were present during the government deliberations said on Friday that there would likely be a return to the fighting.
The ministers were told that the breakthrough in the talks was achieved because of the window of opportunity that opened in the transition between the Biden and Trump administrations and the threats made by the incoming American president. Hamas preferred to complete the deal ahead of Trump taking office and had the agreement not been reached now, its chances later would have been significantly lower.