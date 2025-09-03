UAE warns West Bank annexation 'red line,' will 'damage' Abraham Accords

The United Arab Emirates warned Israel on Wednesday that any annexation of the West Bank would constitute a red line for Abu Dhabi that would severely undermine the spirit of the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between the two countries.
"From the very beginning, we viewed the Accords as a way to enable our continued support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspiration for an independent state," Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, told Reuters.
"That was our position in 2020, and it remains our position today." The comments marked the UAE's strongest criticism of Israel's conduct since the start of the Gaza war in 2023.
"We call on the Israeli government to suspend these plans. Extremists, of any kind, cannot be allowed to dictate the region's trajectory. Peace requires courage, persistence, and a refusal to let violence define our choices," said Nusseibeh.
The Abraham Accords, signed during President Donald Trump's first term in office, saw the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco normalise diplomatic relations with Israel after U.S. mediation.
On Thursday, a discussion is expected to take place on the implications of recognizing a Palestinian state and Israel’s possible responses. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened the meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, alongside military officials who were asked to present security assessments. According to sources, the meeting will also focus on the security implications of possible Israeli responses under consideration, including applying sovereignty in the West Bank.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Netanyahu to apply sovereignty over the West Bank. He explained that his intention is to apply Israeli law to 82% of the territory, leaving 18% for the Palestinians. “Maximum land, minimum Arabs,” he said.