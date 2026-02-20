Turkish activists launch 'hunt' for dual-citizen IDF soldiers

Islamist activists in Turkey have published the names and photographs of two more IDF soldiers who also hold Turkish citizenship, escalating what critics have described as a campaign targeting dual nationals serving in the military. In posts published Friday, activists shared personal details about the two women and accused them of supporting Israel’s military actions following the October 7 attacks.
About one of the soldiers, the activists wrote that “she served in the Zionist army after October 7” and claimed her father is involved in “Israeli propaganda.” Publicly available details circulated online said she served in the IDF’s Golani Brigade from 2022 to 2024.
The activists also accused her father of hosting a “military dinner” for those preparing to enlist and alleged that individuals who served in the IDF had posted on social media about attending events in Turkey.
In a separate post revealing the identity of another soldier, the activists wrote: “Soldiers disguised as tourists are among us. This country is not a resting place for bloodthirsty murderers to roam freely, nor for genocide. We will not normalize them by boosting their morale here with the money they earned from genocide.”
The publications follow the IDF’s release last week of data showing that 50,632 soldiers hold additional citizenship. According to the military, 112 IDF soldiers hold Turkish citizenship in addition to Israeli citizenship.
Last week, Islamist organizations in Turkey launched a campaign calling for the arrest of an IDF soldier with Turkish citizenship who was reportedly staying in Istanbul. As part of the public campaign, the soldier’s personal details were shared on social media and a request was submitted to authorities seeking an arrest warrant and a travel ban.
In a post labeled “urgent,” activists described her as a “Zionist soldier with dual citizenship.” They alleged that photographs from a public Instagram account showed her military service and support for Israel’s military operations since October 7.
The post called on Turkish law enforcement authorities to act immediately and referred to what it described as an investigation file opened at the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. It urged authorities to examine the case under provisions of the Turkish Penal Code addressing genocide and crimes against humanity.
The activists who published the details of the two additional soldiers on Friday said their efforts would continue. “We clearly declare that our disclosures and reports regarding dual citizens who served in the Israeli army will continue until the authorities take concrete action,” they wrote. “We want war criminal soldiers who openly post on social media to be tried, not on vacation. We will continue to share information on this issue. We will not stop until Zionists are banned from entering our country.”