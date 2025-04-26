Houthis target Beer Sheva in ballistic missile strike

Houthi rebels targeted the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva in a missile strike early on Saturday. The IDF said its aerial defenses intercepted the missile launched in Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace. No injuries or damage were reported.
The missile strike triggered sirens in the south after early warnings were issued to vast areas in central Israel, the greater Jerusalem areas and parts of the West Bank.
The Iran-backed rebels targeted the northern city of Haifa on Tuesday. Then too no injuries or damage were reported and shrapnel from the intercept was located in Haifa's northern suburbs.