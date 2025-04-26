Houthis target Beer Sheva in ballistic missile strike

The IDF says its aerial defenses intercepted the missile before it entered Israeli airspace, no injuries or damage reported 

Ilana Curiel, Iris Lifshitz-Klieger|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
Yemen
Houthis
Ballistic missile
IDF
Houthi rebels targeted the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva in a missile strike early on Saturday. The IDF said its aerial defenses intercepted the missile launched in Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace. No injuries or damage were reported.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The missile strike triggered sirens in the south after early warnings were issued to vast areas in central Israel, the greater Jerusalem areas and parts of the West Bank.
1 View gallery
ככ
The Iran-backed rebels targeted the northern city of Haifa on Tuesday. Then too no injuries or damage were reported and shrapnel from the intercept was located in Haifa's northern suburbs.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""