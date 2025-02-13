Israel to deport 3 Jerusalem residents for supporting terror

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said on Wednesday that he intends to exercise his legal authority to deport three Palestsinian residents of east Jerusalem accused of supporting terrorism, pending a hearing. Tasneem Oudeh, Mohammed Abu Helwa, and Zina Barbar are alleged to have expressed support for terrorist organizations and incited violence.
Explaining his decision, Arbel told Ynet: "I have decided to exercise my legal authority to deport three terror supporters—relatives of terrorists—who chose to stand with the enemy during wartime and support attacks on Israeli civilians. Those who incite, praise, and support terrorism have no place among us. I will continue to act decisively against anyone who threatens the safety of Israeli citizens."
In a letter outlining the case against Oudeh, Arbel cited multiple instances of pro-terror activities over the past three years. In one incident, in October 2022, she was arrested alongside her mother at the Temple Mount while wearing a necklace featuring the image of terrorist Ibrahim Nabulsi.
In 2024, she allegedly distributed propaganda materials online. Oudeh is the daughter of Barakat Oudeh, who carried out a car-ramming attack on Route 1 on October 30, 2022, injuring five Israeli soldiers.
Arbel also informed Abu Helwa, a convicted prisoner, that he is considering his deportation due to his affiliation with Hamas. The minister noted that Abu Helwa was indicted in August 2023 for incitement and supporting a terrorist group. He also hinted that the decision was influenced by the fact that Abu Helwa’s brother carried out a terrorist attack in Israel in October 2023.
Barbar is also facing possible deportation after being indicted for inciting terrorism. Her father was previously convicted as a member of a terrorist cell that transported a car bomb to Jerusalem’s ultra-Orthodox Mea Shearim neighborhood in the early 2000s. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.