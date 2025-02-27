Israel releases terrorist in hostage deal because of his high medical bill

Zawahreh, along with two other assailants, opened fire on vehicles stuck in traffic, killing Matan Malmalyah and wounding six others. He was shot in the head at the scene by armed civilians and has been in a vegetative state ever since, hospitalized under guard at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center. His care reportedly cost Israel approximately 6 million shekels ($1.6 million) over the past year.