Israel releases terrorist in hostage deal because of his high medical bill

As part of the hostage deal, Israel overnight released Kazem Zawahreh, a Palestinian terrorist who carried out the deadly shooting attack on Highway 1 near Maale Adumim in February last year.
Zawahreh, along with two other assailants, opened fire on vehicles stuck in traffic, killing Matan Malmalyah and wounding six others. He was shot in the head at the scene by armed civilians and has been in a vegetative state ever since, hospitalized under guard at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center. His care reportedly cost Israel approximately 6 million shekels ($1.6 million) over the past year.
Zawahreh had lost all ability to speak or move, except for minimal eye movement, and required dialysis twice a week. Security officials revealed that his monthly hospitalization expenses, including medical care and security, amounted to roughly 500,000 shekels ($135,000).
Acting National Security Minister Haim Katz recently discussed Zawahreh’s case in a security assessment and pushed to include him in the list of prisoners to be released under the deal. Defense officials said the decision was made in part due to the high financial burden of his continued hospitalization, which diverted resources from law enforcement and national security efforts.
“This step aims to reduce budgetary strain, especially given the complex security situation,” a security official said.
Overnight, after a year in critical medical condition, Zawahreh was released and transferred to Palestinian Authority-controlled territory in a Magen David Adom intensive care ambulance as part of the deal.