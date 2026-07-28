7.1 earthquake strikes southern Japan, triggers tsunami warning

with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan’s southern Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, prompting a tsunami warning and emergency alerts across the island of Kyushu.

with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan’s southern Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, prompting a tsunami warning and emergency alerts across the island of Kyushu.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said waves measuring up to 1 meter could reach the coast following the earthquake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said waves measuring up to 1 meter could reach the coast following the earthquake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said waves measuring up to 1 meter could reach the coast following the earthquake.

Kyushu Electric Power said there were no reports of irregularities at its Sendai and Genkai nuclear power stations following the quake.

Kyushu Electric Power said there were no reports of irregularities at its Sendai and Genkai nuclear power stations following the quake.

Kyushu Electric Power said there were no reports of irregularities at its Sendai and Genkai nuclear power stations following the quake.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.