Israel unveils new IDF ‘Space Force’ to prepare for warfare beyond Earth

The IDF is preparing to establish a new Space Brigade under its Planning Directorate, marking a significant step toward expanding Israel's military capabilities beyond Earth's atmosphere . The unit, expected to be established in the coming months, will oversee the development and operational use of space-based technologies, including orbital surveillance systems and capabilities for future space warfare.

The decision was announced following a senior military appointments meeting Monday chaired by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. The new Space Brigade will operate as part of the military's multiyear Hoshen program, reflecting a growing recognition within the IDF that space has become an increasingly important dimension of modern warfare.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: IDF )

Brig. Gen. S., whose full name was not released, has been selected to lead the brigade. Two lieutenant colonels, identified as N. and S., have also been designated to head departments within the new unit and will be promoted to colonel. The appointments remain subject to the approval of Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The Space Brigade will be responsible for coordinating the development and operational use of military space capabilities, leading professional training and establishing space operations as a distinct field of military expertise. Unlike traditional combat brigades, it will function as a specialized organizational unit within the Planning Directorate, bringing together technological development, operational requirements and long-term military planning.

According to the IDF, the decision reflects its assessment that space is becoming an active and evolving part of the battlefield, with its military significance expected to increase in the coming years. Over the past year, the military has advanced several projects in the field, including the operation of space-based sensors monitoring Earth and the development of capabilities related to space warfare. The new brigade is intended to consolidate these activities under a dedicated organizational framework.

‘Blue-and-white Star Wars’: Israel's ambitions beyond Earth

Defense Minister Katz welcomed the announcement Tuesday, describing the brigade as a key element of his ambition to transform Israel into one of the world's leading military space powers.

"I welcome the IDF's decision to establish a Space Brigade as part of the policy I am advancing: turning Israel into a military space power, 'blue-and-white Star Wars,'" Katz said.

"The goal set for the IDF and the defense establishment is to make Israel one of the world's leading countries in military space capabilities," he added.

Katz outlined a vision extending beyond traditional satellite-based intelligence gathering and surveillance to future defensive and offensive military operations conducted from space. "The ability to monitor, defend and strike any target from space across vast areas will cement Israel's position as a regional and global power, deter enemies near and far, and ensure our security for generations to come," he said.

The defense minister's comments reflect ambitions to expand the military's role in space from supporting operations on Earth to developing capabilities that could eventually play a more direct role in combat. The IDF, however, has not disclosed which capabilities will be available when the brigade is established or provided a timetable for developing the full range of systems described by Katz. His remarks outline long-term objectives rather than capabilities confirmed to be operational.

Katz also emphasized the potential economic benefits of developing military space technology, arguing that investment in the field could provide a major boost to Israel's technology sector, entrepreneurship and advanced manufacturing. He said the initiative could help position Israel as a leading country in civilian space technology as well, allowing developments originating in the defense establishment to benefit the wider economy.

The establishment of the Space Brigade is intended to provide a dedicated structure for advancing those military ambitions, bringing together projects, personnel and expertise as Israel prepares for a future in which space is expected to play an increasingly significant role in warfare.

New robotics brigade and return of armored unit after 23 years

The Space Brigade was among several major organizational changes approved during Monday's appointments meeting. The IDF also decided to establish a dedicated Robotics Brigade within its Depth Command, with Brig. Gen. Y. selected to lead the new unit. Two additional officers will head departments within the brigade, which is intended to consolidate the military's robotics activities and advance technological capabilities.

Another notable decision was the reestablishment of the 500th Armored Brigade, which was disbanded in 2003. Lt. Col. R. has been selected to command the revived tank formation and will be promoted to colonel, marking the unit's return after 23 years.