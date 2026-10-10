Huckabee rejects Gaza genocide accusations at Arkansas October 7 memorial

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee delivered a forceful defense of Israel at a ceremony marking the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre, rejecting accusations of genocide in Gaza as American and Israeli officials gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol to honor the victims and reaffirm their support for the Jewish state.

"If Israel wanted to commit genocide, they could have done it in two and a half hours. They have the military capacity. Gaza is the size of Las Vegas. They intentionally did not," Huckabee told participants at Wednesday's commemoration in Little Rock.

Gallery Mike Huckabee ( Photo: NACL )

( Photo: NACL )

The event, organized by the National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL) under the banner "October 7th: Remember, Pray, Stand With Israel," brought together elected officials, Israeli diplomatic and military representatives, and Jewish and Christian religious leaders.

Among those attending were Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the ambassador's daughter, Attorney General Tim Griffin, Secretary of State Cole Jester and Israel's Consul General to the Southwest, Adi Farjon Israel.

The ceremony marked three years since Hamas terrorists launched their October 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages into Gaza.

Speakers emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of the victims, countering antisemitism and challenging efforts to distort the historical record of the attacks.

Farjon Israel recalled that more than 100 Arkansas lawmakers had attended a presentation at the Capitol in 2024 featuring footage of the atrocities recorded by the Hamas terrorists themselves. "That matters, because three years later, some are trying to rewrite what happened on Oct. 7," she warned.

Sanders reaffirmed her state's support for Israel and the Jewish community. In a public statement marking the anniversary, she said: "We stand with the Jewish people and we pray for the victims, their families and the survivors."

Griffin also stressed the importance of combating antisemitism and ensuring that the atrocities of October 7 are not forgotten. "Our state has a special connection with Israel, and I have been proud to defend laws that combat antisemitism here in Arkansas. We will never forget the horrors of October 7, and we stand steadfast with our Jewish friends and neighbors," he said.

Jason Rapert, founder and president of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers ( Photo: NACL )

Jester praised Sanders for her support of Israel, describing her as one of the Jewish state's strongest advocates among American governors.

Albert Veksler, a leader of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, spoke about the suffering experienced by Jewish communities and expressed concern over anti-Israel demonstrations around the world. "We can’t even understand the pain the Jewish people are going through these days, and the world is celebrating, and shouting, ‘From the river to the sea,’" Veksler said.

The ceremony also featured remarks and prayers from Rabbi Pinchus Ciment, regional director of Lubavitch of Arkansas; Harry Ehrenberg of the Arkansas Jewish Federation; and Pastor Happy Caldwell, a member of the NACL Governing Board.

Jason Rapert, founder and president of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, who hosted the event, described the anniversary as both an occasion for remembrance and a call for continued action against antisemitism. "October 7th was an act of unspeakable evil, and three years later, we have a responsibility to make certain the world never forgets what happened," Rapert said.

"We gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol to honor the innocent lives lost, stand with the Jewish people, and make it absolutely clear that we will not be silent in the face of antisemitism, terrorism, or those who seek to distort the truth."

Rapert thanked Huckabee, Sanders, other state officials and Israeli representatives for participating, saying their attendance reflected Arkansas's longstanding ties with Israel.

He also emphasized the religious convictions underlying the organization's support for the Jewish state. "Scripture commands us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, and we take that responsibility seriously," he said, adding that supporting Israel also meant confronting antisemitism and ensuring that the October 7 atrocities were neither forgotten nor misrepresented.

( Photo: NACL )

Following the ceremony at the Capitol's Second Floor Rotunda, invited guests attended a reception at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion and an evening dinner bringing together American and Israeli officials, lawmakers and representatives of Jewish and Christian communities.