Polls show Israeli public opposes Netanyahu plea deal

According to new polls published by Israeli media on Sunday, the majority of Israelis oppose the plea deal with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in the Jerusalem District Court

3 צפייה בגלריה former PM Benjamin Netanyahu leaves home of attorney after discussing plea deal for his corruption trial ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

He has claimed the charges against him were part of a political witch hunt with the purpose of removing him from power.

He had launched a personal attack against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and the prosecution after alleging the police was also part of the conspiracy against him.

3 צפייה בגלריה Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flanked by Likud supporters at the opening of his criminal trial in 2020, alleging charges trumped up ( Photo: Reuters )

According to a Kan poll, 49 percent of respondents believe that Netanyahu's cases should reach a decision in court, whereas only 28 percent believe it's right to reach a plea agreement.

The reported deal would only see bribery charges against Netanyahu being removed, however, he would be required to agree to a conviction including "moral turpitude."

This would eject him from public life for at least seven years, most likely ending his political career.

Other major media outlet polls showed 46% or 51 % opposition to the deal respectively.

Kan's poll has 42 percent of Likud supporters in favor of the plea bargain. Netanyahu is the current leader of the right-wing Likud party.

The majority of those questioned believe Netanyahu is guilty of at least some charges.

3 צפייה בגלריה Anti Netanyahu protesters' sign outside the home of AG Avichai Mandelblit, opposing possible plea deal on Saturday ( Photo: Nadav Abas )

According the poll, 36 percent believe that Netanyahu is guilty of all charges against him, and 19 percent believe he is guilty of only some of the charges.



