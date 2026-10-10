A missile struck a passenger terminal at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, wounding many people and forcing the airport's evacuation, the Associated Press reported, citing two regional officials, as Saudi Arabia faced a growing wave of attacks linked to the war against Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

One official said the missile hit the terminal directly, leaving numerous people injured. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the incident publicly. Ambulances were seen rushing toward the airport, while a resident of the Saudi capital reported hearing at least two powerful explosions.

Missile strikes Riyadh airport terminal, leaving multiple people wounded ( Photo: Reuters )

The strike came two days after another attack on the airport killed three Saudi citizens, including a pilot, and damaged a passenger aircraft that was on the ground without passengers. The airport has been targeted repeatedly since a Saudi-led coalition launched a major offensive against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen last week. An earlier attack Wednesday killed a Sudanese national.

Saturday's attack caused widespread disruption to air travel. Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 reported that flights bound for Riyadh were being diverted to other destinations, nearly four hours after the last aircraft landed at 2:05 p.m. Kuwait Airways announced cancellations because of the airport's closure, while Canada's embassy urged its citizens to avoid the area because of ongoing military activity.

According to FlightAware, at least 225 flights had been canceled at the airport over the preceding 24 hours. Air India, FlyDubai, Lufthansa Group and Pakistan International Airlines were among the carriers suspending services to Riyadh and other Saudi airports.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from the Houthis for Saturday's attack, although the group had claimed earlier strikes against the airport. Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The escalating attacks come as fighting intensifies between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces. The Saudi-led coalition has provided air support to government troops seeking to reverse Houthi territorial gains along the Red Sea, a vital shipping corridor that serves as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz.

Those gains have strengthened the rebels' ability to monitor maritime traffic, raising concerns about threats to commercial shipping. The Houthis have said their blockade targets Saudi vessels, but their previous attacks on other ships during the Gaza war have heightened fears of a wider disruption.

The mounting threat has also prompted aviation authorities to issue fresh warnings. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency expanded its guidance on Saudi airspace, citing the Houthis' ability to strike targets deep inside the kingdom, including Riyadh, and their increasing focus on airports and other aviation infrastructure.

The agency warned that missile and drone attacks, along with interception operations, pose additional risks to civilian aircraft, including the possibility of mistaken identification.

Saudi Arabia has sought assistance from Washington and other allies as attacks increasingly target its airports, military installations and oil infrastructure. Officials said U.S. support has included intelligence sharing, target identification and operational planning for the latest offensive.

Asked Friday about the attacks on Riyadh's airport, President Donald Trump told reporters he was "not happy" and described the situation as "not good." There was no immediate indication that Washington intended to provide additional military support in response.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Oman discussed diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions Saturday. The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the two countries' foreign ministers emphasized the importance of supporting diplomatic solutions.