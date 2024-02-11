IDF soldiers capture 20 terrorists hiding in Khan Younis hospital

Following intelligence from the Shin Bet and the Intelligence Directorate, the Givati Brigade combat team, Shayetet 13 and additional special forces carried out an operational activity to apprehend Hamas terrorists hiding inside the Al-Amal Hospital in western Khan Younis.
During the operational activity, the forces detained approximately 20 terrorists, including members of the Hamas terrorist organization who were hiding in the hospital. The detainees were transferred for further investigation by security forces in Israel.
The operation included prior coordination with the hospital, and the forces meticulously and selectively scanned the hospital without opening fire and without harming the patients or medical staff, according to the IDF spokesperson. After the operation, through the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza of COGAT, the IDF facilitated the entry of dozens of oxygen cylinders donated by international organizations for the hospital's patients.
IDF soldiers were briefed in advance in order to prevent any harm to patients, medical teams, civilians, and medical equipment, in accordance with international law," according to the IDF.
"This is further evidence of Hamas’ cynical exploitation of the Gazan civilian population, with Hamas’ use of hospitals and civilian infrastructure as shields for its terrorist operatives and activities," the IDF statement also said.
"The operation adds to the intense fighting in Western Khan Younis and the intensification of ground operations in the area, during which hundreds of terrorists have been eliminated by IDF troops, and hundreds more who were apprehended after attempting to flee under the cover of the civilian population," according to the IDF.