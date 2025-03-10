UN recognition of hostage families as torture victims 'milestone in international law'

In an interview with Ynet, Advocate Hila Kugler-Ramot, CEO of the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists, discussed the significance of a newly published UN report on hostage-taking, which recognizes both Israeli hostages held by Hamas and their families as victims of torture.
Speaking about the report’s findings, Kugler-Ramot emphasized its groundbreaking approach. “Dr. Alice Jill Edwards, the UN’s special rapporteur on torture, addressed hostage-taking comprehensively, covering both state and non-state actors. Her report made two major contributions: first, recognizing hostages as victims of torture, and second—and perhaps even more significantly—acknowledging that their families also endure torture due to the psychological abuse inflicted by Hamas.”
The findings were presented at a special event at the UN in Geneva on March 5, led by the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists, in partnership with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum and with support from the German embassy in Geneva.
The voice of the families
Among those attending the UN discussion were Lishai Miran-Levi, the wife of hostage Omri Miran, and Rivka Bukhbut, the wife of hostage Elkana Bukhbut. Kugler-Ramot stressed the significance of their testimonies.
“Their presence was essential,” she said. “They gave the world an unfiltered look at the horrifying reality their husbands are experiencing in captivity. But beyond that, they shed light on their own suffering and the toll this has taken on their children.”
Dr. Edwards, the special rapporteur, visited Israel and met with the families of hostages. According to Kugler-Ramot, this direct engagement had a profound impact on shaping the report’s conclusions.
When asked about the practical impact of the UN’s findings, Kugler-Ramot highlighted how the report could serve as a powerful tool for legal action and advocacy.
“With Dr. Edwards’ status as a leading global expert, this report can help push for accountability and justice,” she explained. “It also makes an important clarification—that soldiers taken captive are also considered victims of hostage-taking, reinforcing international legal protections.”
Challenges and next steps
Despite the report’s significance, Kugler-Ramot acknowledged that challenges remain in implementing its recommendations.
“This is a milestone in international law, but it’s only the first step,” she noted. “Now, we need UN member states to adopt these conclusions and act on them. That will be the real test.”
As efforts continue to secure the release of the hostages, Kugler-Ramot remains hopeful that this recognition will strengthen legal and diplomatic pressure on Hamas.
“This is just the beginning,” she concluded. “We will continue working to ensure that justice is served.”