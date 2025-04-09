IDF probe of Oct. 7 Sderot battle: Military fails to defend city, respond in real time

The IDF on Wednesday released the findings of its investigation into the events in Sderot during the Hamas massacre. The city was invaded by 41 Hamas terrorists coming into the city from three directions on Oct. 7, murdering 53 civilians an security forces before they were finally defeated after a difficult battle outside the local police headquarters.

The military's probe found a list of failings that made responding to the attack, more difficult including the city's security team having no adequate weapons, a shortage of critical equipment and no established command post.

5 View gallery Hamas terrorists in Sderot during Oct. 7 massacre

Hamas terrorists in Sderot during Oct. 7 massacre





The IDF was unprepared for an invasion, failed in the defense of the city and was unable to respond to the attack in real time, the investigations revealed. Most of the fighting ended by 10.30 AM except for the siege on the police station that continued until the morning of Oct. 8. After a day of fighting, 39 terrorists were killed and two captured.

The IDF found that the proper rifles were denied the Sderot emergency defense team in August of 2022 after a dispute over paperwork, between the municipality and the IDF. Fortwo years members of the team did not receive any training and on Oct. 7, they confronted Hamas terrorists with handguns.

Their attempts to defend their city were already complicated by the fact that there was no perimeter fence or gates and that of the 300 shelters, 11 had not been opened for public use.

A video clip that had spread on social media during the morning hours provided a misleading indication about the scope and scale of the invasion and prompted forces to independently rush to Sderot believing it was overrun by Hamas forces, leaving other, more critical battles lacking reinforcements.

5 View gallery The number of IDF troops versus the number of enemy forces in the battle at Sderot ( IDF )

Some 1,000 soldiers arrived but did not have a true picture of the operations situation and no effective command. The municipal control center collapsed, and residents were not warned that terrorists had infiltrated. Most were in synagogues and believed they had come under no more than a rocket attack. Had there been a warning on time, the IDF said, roads would have been blocked to prevent the terrorists from reaching residential areas.

5 View gallery Map detailing the events during the battle at Sderot ( IDF )

5 View gallery Battle data from Sderot ( IDF )

The IDF probe identified three battle areas: The police station, a shopping center and the Ahuza neighborhood. Terrorists first infiltrated at 6:58 am entering the police station directly. At 7 am a second terror squad headed toward the industrial zone and at 7:34 am, terrorists reached the Ahuza residential neighborhood.

Hamas had meticulously planned to invade Sderot, cut it off by placing forces along the 232 highway and sending in more terrorists on pick-up trucks. Their invasion took place during a massive rocket strike targeting the city. 41 rockets landed inside Sderot, 10 of them within 45 minutes.

5 View gallery A timeline of the events during the battle at Sderot ( IDF )