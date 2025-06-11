Pro-Palestinian activists reenact October 7 massacre at Brussels Festival

In Brussels, Belgium, pro-Palestinian activists dressed up as Hamas terrorists and reenacted the October 7 massacre.

This shocking event took place as part of the annual “Resistance Festival,” organized by Samidoun—a group recognized as a terrorist organization by both the United States and Canada.

Videos circulating on social media show masked men wearing keffiyehs and pointing fake guns, while others lie on the floor pretending to be dead bodies. Festivalgoers are seen cheering when all the people appear to be dead.

TERRORIST COSPLAY ( ILTV )

Israel's ambassador to Belgium responded online, posting that she "couldn't believe it's real," and asked, "How can this be Belgium?"

The organizers wrote on their website that the festival would be “a space of support for all liberation struggles facing the empire in all its forms.”