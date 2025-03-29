Oregon nurse fired after antisemitic social media posts justifying murder of Bibas family by Hamas

A nurse at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital (OHSU) has been fired after making social media posts justifying the kidnapping and killing of the Bibas family by Hamas terrorists, and declaring she would refuse to treat Jewish patients.

Camesha Hart, a registered nurse in Portland, was dismissed following public outcry over a series of online statements, including one in which she referred to Shiri Bibas — an Israeli woman kidnapped with her baby sons and husband during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel — as a legitimate target due to her past service in the IDF. Hart wrote that the Bibas family should be grateful Hamas did not return their bodies in “blue zip-up body bags.”

2 View gallery Camesha Hart

In other posts, Hart said she would “choose to go with H group [Hamas] any day,” called for the annihilation of Jews and referred to Jewish people as “dogs, rats, vermin of any kind.” She also said she hoped Jews would “meet their maker soon.”

The posts were shared by the advocacy group Physicians Against Antisemitism, which urged the hospital to terminate Hart. OHSU, which is ranked among the top five hospitals in the country, confirmed that Hart was no longer employed there.

Nurse in Oregon wishing death to Jews: meet Camesha Hart, an RN at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (OHSU).



Camesha shockingly takes to Instagram to:

- call Jews "dogs" "rate" and "vermin"

- state she would refuse care to Jews

- wish for Jews to "meet their ancestors… pic.twitter.com/EtMUvykXXl — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 24, 2025

2 View gallery Hamas terrorists abduct Shiri Bibas and her young sons, Ariel and Kfir, during the Oct. 7 massacre

Despite her dismissal, Hart’s Oregon nursing license remains active through November 2025. The Oregon Nurses Association has received calls to revoke her license for violating the Nightingale Pledge and professional ethics prohibiting discrimination in medical care. State officials, however, said any potential disciplinary action is unlikely before Hart appears before the board in November.

Hart, a married mother of four, has denied being antisemitic and claimed she was being harassed for opposing “genocide.” She launched a GoFundMe campaign to support herself amid what she described as “online bullying.”