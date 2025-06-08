Identification complete: Body of Mohammed Sinwar is in Israeli hands

Senior Hamas officials were in the tunnel below the European Hospital, from where they directed the terrorist organization's fighting; The identities of the bodies of the terrorists who were removed from the wreckage were examined, and Sunday morning one of them was confirmed to be the Hamas leader in Gaza 

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza
Hamas
Mohammed Sinwar
Khan Younis
The body of senior Hamas leader in Gaza, Mohammed Sinwar, is now in Israeli custody, the IDF confirmed Sunday following a completed identification process. His remains were among several recovered from beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis during a special military operation.
Footage from the underground infrastructure discovered at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The IDF released footage showing the underground infrastructure beneath the hospital, including a command-and-control center reportedly used by senior Hamas commanders to direct combat operations.
The operation began last Wednesday evening, supported by Israeli Air Force fighter jets. Prior to the raid, the hospital had been evacuated.
3 View gallery
התשתית התת-קרקעית שאותרה בבית החולים האירופאי ברצועת עזה, חאן יונס התשתית התת-קרקעית שאותרה בבית החולים האירופאי ברצועת עזה, חאן יונס
European Hospital complex in Khan Younis, which includes an underground command and control area for senior Hamas officials
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

3 View gallery
התשתית התת-קרקעית שאותרה בבית החולים האירופאי ברצועת עזההתשתית התת-קרקעית שאותרה בבית החולים האירופאי ברצועת עזה
The underground infrastructure discovered at the European Hospital in the Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"In a precise and intelligence-guided operation led by the IDF's 36th Division, in coordination with the Shin Bet and involving the Golani Brigade, the elite Yahalom unit, and other intelligence forces, underground infrastructure was located along with significant findings," the IDF said in a statement. "Among them were command centers, weapons caches, and additional intelligence materials."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
While the IDF had initially noted that identification of the bodies recovered was still ongoing, it confirmed Sunday morning that one of them was definitively Mohammed Sinwar.
The military reiterated that throughout the war, Hamas has systematically used hospitals across Gaza to shield its terrorist operations and leadership.
3 View gallery
מפקד פיקוד הדרום, אלוף יניב עשור ומפקד אוגדה 36, מורן עומר בהערכת מצב במרחב בית החולים האירופאי בחאן יונס לאחר חשיפת התשתית התת קרקעיתמפקד פיקוד הדרום, אלוף יניב עשור ומפקד אוגדה 36, מורן עומר בהערכת מצב במרחב בית החולים האירופאי בחאן יונס לאחר חשיפת התשתית התת קרקעית
Southern Command Commander Major General Yaniv Asor and Division 36 Commander Moran Omar assess the situation in the European Hospital area
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
“The underground infrastructure we accessed is directly beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis and was built by Hamas,” the IDF stated. “The terror group continues to exploit hospitals in Gaza for military purposes, cynically and cruelly using the civilian population as cover.”
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""