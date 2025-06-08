Identification complete: Body of Mohammed Sinwar is in Israeli hands

The body of senior Hamas leader in Gaza, Mohammed Sinwar, is now in Israeli custody, the IDF confirmed Sunday following a completed identification process. His remains were among several recovered from beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis during a special military operation.
The IDF released footage showing the underground infrastructure beneath the hospital, including a command-and-control center reportedly used by senior Hamas commanders to direct combat operations.
The operation began last Wednesday evening, supported by Israeli Air Force fighter jets. Prior to the raid, the hospital had been evacuated.
"In a precise and intelligence-guided operation led by the IDF's 36th Division, in coordination with the Shin Bet and involving the Golani Brigade, the elite Yahalom unit, and other intelligence forces, underground infrastructure was located along with significant findings," the IDF said in a statement. "Among them were command centers, weapons caches, and additional intelligence materials."
While the IDF had initially noted that identification of the bodies recovered was still ongoing, it confirmed Sunday morning that one of them was definitively Mohammed Sinwar.
The military reiterated that throughout the war, Hamas has systematically used hospitals across Gaza to shield its terrorist operations and leadership.
“The underground infrastructure we accessed is directly beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis and was built by Hamas,” the IDF stated. “The terror group continues to exploit hospitals in Gaza for military purposes, cynically and cruelly using the civilian population as cover.”