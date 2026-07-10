'3-0 victory': Turkey’s roundabout deal may clear way for F-35s

As Israel is stepping up efforts to prevent the United States from selling F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey , reports suggest Ankara could soon remove a key obstacle that has blocked the deal for years by transferring its strategic Russian-made S-400 air defense system to a third country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised the issue Thursday in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump , according to Netanyahu's office, warning about what it described as "the severity of the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his people against the existence of the State of Israel, as well as the need for security zones along Israel's borders."

Gallery Russian-made S-400 air defense system, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, F-35 fighter jet ( Photo: Russian Defense Ministry, Sean Gallup/Getty Images AFP, JACK GUEZ / AFP )

The call came as Trump has continued to publicly praise Erdogan and signal he was open to reinstating Turkey in the F-35 program.

Turkey was removed from the U.S.-led program in 2019 after purchasing the Russian S-400 missile defense system. Washington argued that operating the S-400 alongside the F-35 could allow Russia to obtain sensitive information about the aircraft's stealth capabilities.

Turkish officials have recently signaled they would be willing to part with the S-400 system in order to rejoin the F-35 program.

According to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, citing columnist Abdulkadir Selvi, Turkey is expected to announce Friday that it will sell the S-400 system to a third country, possibly in the Persian Gulf. Selvi said the United Arab Emirates and Qatar were among the possible buyers.

US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Shutterstock, Prime Minister's Office )

Selvi wrote that disposing of the Russian system would fulfill a commitment Trump made to Erdogan during this week's NATO summit to lift U.S. sanctions imposed over Turkey's S-400 purchase.

According to the report, Ankara views the move as a "3-0 victory" because it could lead not only to the removal of sanctions and renewed access to the F-35 program, but also to U.S. approval for the transfer of F110 jet engines needed for Turkey's domestically developed KAAN fighter aircraft.

The report could not immediately be independently verified.

Israeli security officials briefed members of the Security Cabinet earlier this week on the emerging negotiations between Washington and Ankara over the F-35.

Officials believe the proposed sale can still be blocked and are lobbying the United States either to abandon the deal or, if it proceeds, to provide Turkey with less-capable versions of the aircraft.

"This is not a simple yes-or-no decision," one senior Israeli official said. "Trump can still present conditions for receiving the aircraft."

Israeli officials have suggested Washington could require Turkey to take action against financial networks that Israel says channel money to Hamas and Hezbollah through Turkish territory.

One senior Israeli official said Israel's qualitative military edge would be preserved regardless of the outcome but stressed that Jerusalem was working to influence the details of any agreement.

"Our air superiority will be maintained in any case, but naturally we want it to be preserved to the greatest extent possible," the official said. "There are many details still to be decided. There are many different versions of this aircraft, and we are trying to influence the process as much as possible."

Erdogan dismissed Israeli and Greek objections to a possible F-35 sale during this week's NATO summit.

"Turkey has the right to purchase aircraft and defense equipment, and it is conducting talks for that purpose," Erdogan said. "Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis should not have made the mistake of opposing Turkey's purchase of the aircraft."

Asked about Trump's comments regarding the F-35 and the future of Turkey's S-400 systems, Erdogan replied: "Keep watching us."

He added that he had discussed with Trump the delivery of F110 engines for Turkey's indigenous fighter jet program and said he hoped there would be no obstacles.

Erdogan also praised the atmosphere at the NATO summit, saying alliance solidarity had been evident and thanking Trump for emphasizing the friendship between the two leaders.

Trump, speaking alongside Erdogan at the summit, suggested Turkey could once again receive the advanced fighter jets.

" Turkey's been in many ways much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal," Trump said. "It's a decision we're going to make."

Erdogan said discussions over the F-35 were not new and noted that Turkey had previously been promised five aircraft before its removal from the program.