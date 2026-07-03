Trump signals possible return of Turkey to F-35 program ahead of Erdogan meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump has downplayed the importance of many of his European counterparts who are expected to attend next week's NATO summit in Turkey . Host President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however, used his close relationship with the American president to secure Trump's attendance at the event in Ankara — a visit that could come with a significant "gift" tied to Turkey's defense establishment.

Against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Jerusalem and Ankara, during which Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that "Israel has become a problem for the entire international community," Trump has signaled that he is likely to approve Turkey's return to the path of acquiring F-35 stealth fighter jets .

Gallery U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend next week's NATO summit in Turkey, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ( Photo: REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch, רויטרס )

Erdogan's success in securing Trump's attendance helped avert the difficulties that could have arisen for the military alliance had the U.S. president skipped the summit, particularly as Trump continues to threaten to withdraw American forces from Europe and scale back the United States' role in NATO. Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO members, particularly over what he described as their refusal to support him during the war against Iran.

His relationship with Erdogan, which is pretty strong, is consistent with what seems to be a pattern of his preference,” said Philip Gordon, who served as national security adviser for Vice President Kamala Harris. “It has often been pointed out he seems to have better relationships with adversaries and autocrats, and he certainly says nicer things about them than with allies.”

The two leaders are also expected to hold a one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the summit. It will mark the first visit by a U.S. president to Turkey since Barack Obama traveled there in 2015 . Unlike Obama, Joe Biden's administration kept Erdogan at arm's length because of Turkey's democratic backsliding and Ankara's close ties with Russia.

Soner Cagaptay of the Washington Institute said that Erdogan and Trump "clicked" personally during Trump's first term. When Biden invited Erdogan to visit the United States in 2024 after Turkey approved Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, Erdogan chose not to go. “That was Erdogan’s way of signaling to Trump, ‘Hey, you are going to probably win the elections,'” Cagaptay said. “I think Trump saw that as a giant gesture.”

'I'm probably going to do something that is going to make him very happy'

Trump hinted at steps to advance fighter jet sales to Turkey during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte last week. A reporter asked whether he was bringing Erdogan "a big gift bag," noting Turkey's interest in F110 jet engines and F-35 fighter jets.

"Yes, I think so," Trump replied. "Yes, I'm probably going to do something that is going to make him very happy."

Trump at the NATO summit ( Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber )

Trump also hinted in September last year that the United States could soon sell F-35s to Turkey.

Turkey was removed from the F-35 development and procurement program in 2019 after purchasing Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems . U.S. officials feared that operating the Russian system alongside the F-35 could allow Moscow to collect intelligence on the aircraft's capabilities. Vice President JD Vance recently said Washington is exploring ways to sell the jets to Turkey, stressing that any such sale would ensure Turkey had complied with U.S. law.

There is bipartisan opposition in Congress to selling F-35s to Turkey as long as Ankara retains the Russian air defense systems. Two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity told AP that the State Department took a step last week toward advancing the sale of F110 jet engines to Turkey, notifying key lawmakers that it intends to bypass congressional opposition to the deal, which is worth more than $700 million.

Erdogan and Trump have frequently spoken by phone about developments in Syria, the Gaza Strip and the broader Middle East. Ankara has also joined Trump's "Board of Peace," which is expected to oversee developments in Gaza as part of a process leading to Hamas' disarmament.

Trump recently said he had asked Erdogan to stay out of the war against Iran, although there was no indication that Turkey had intended to become involved.