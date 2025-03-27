Trump withdraws Rep. Elise Stefanik as his pick for UN envoy

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had withdrawn his pick to be ambassador to the United Nations because the Republicans need to maintain their slim majority in the House of Representatives to advance his "America First" agenda.
Republican Representative Elise Stefanik is a close Trump ally and was chosen by the president for the U.N. role less than a week after he was elected in November. CBS News first reported that Stefanik's nomination was in jeopardy.
Trump's Republicans currently hold a 218 to 213 majority in the House of Representatives, where there are four vacancies.
"As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress," he wrote on the social network Truth Social, which he owns. "We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning. I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat. The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day. There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People. Speaker Johnson is thrilled! I look forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future. She is absolutely FANTASTIC. Thank you Elise!"
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch told reporters on Thursday: "I have been notified by the White House. She's been withdrawn."
In January, during a Senate confirmation hearing, Stefanik said that Israel was a "top priority" for her, to "show the world that we support it."
Stefanik claimed that "the UN's attitude towards Israel is antisemitic," adding that she supports the complete removal of funding for UNRWA. Stefanik explained at the hearing: "We cannot support terrorist activity. Our taxes should not be used for interests that are contrary to our own, anti-Semitic or corrupt."
Trump said in February that the U.N. has "great potential and ... we'll continue to go along with it, but they got to get their act together." The U.N. pushed back at the time, saying Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had worked tirelessly to implement reforms.
Since returning to office on January 20, Trump has stopped U.S. engagement with the U.N. Human Rights Council, extended a halt to funding for the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA and ordered a review of the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO. He has also announced U.S. plans to quit the Paris climate deal and the World Health Organization.