Government vetting panel approves David Zini as next Shin Bet chief despite backlash

A government vetting panel on Thursday unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nominee to lead the Shin Bet internal security agency, clearing the way for his appointment despite sharp criticism from former officials.

The advisory body, known as the Grunis Committee after its former Supreme Court justice chair, is tasked with reviewing senior government appointments to ensure candidates meet standards of integrity and ethics. After weeks of interviews with senior officials and Netanyahu himself, the committee ruled that Maj. Gen. (res.) David Zini, 62, could take up the post.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and his pick for Shin Bet chief Maj. Gen. (res.) David Zini ( Photo: GPO )

The panel stressed that it does not examine professional qualifications for the job but only questions of personal integrity. “No issue of moral probity has been found that prevents his appointment,” the committee wrote in a 17-point decision.

Zini, a career officer who once commanded IDF Central Command, was Netanyahu’s personal choice for the role. In a letter to the committee, he argued that he was fully qualified, dismissing criticism as politically motivated.

That criticism has been fierce. Four former Shin Bet directors, including ex-chief Yoram Cohen, warned the committee that Zini lacks the necessary background and could be unduly influenced by Netanyahu. Cohen wrote that the nomination risked being seen as “improper and based on extraneous considerations,” potentially damaging public trust in Israel’s security services.

Netanyahu has defended his nominee, saying Zini had raised early warnings about potential threats from Gaza before Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, though the document in question was a tactical memo rather than a strategic alert.

2 View gallery Maj. Gen. (res.) David Zini ( Photo: Eitan Glikman )

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara had previously told the panel that she would not move to disqualify Zini, though she highlighted possible conflicts of interest in Netanyahu’s decision. Her legal opinion paved the way for the committee’s final approval.

The government is expected to formally discuss and ratify Zini’s appointment on Sept. 28. Until then, the Shin Bet’s interim chief will remain in place. Petitions to the High Court of Justice challenging the appointment are still expected.

The Shin Bet, roughly equivalent to the FBI, plays a central role in counterterrorism, intelligence gathering, and safeguarding Israel’s internal security. Its chief is legally defined as a “guardian of the state,” bound by law to operate independently and within the limits of Israeli law and court rulings.