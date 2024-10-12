Tensions soar at NYU after threats, vandalism tied to Zionist group

New York University (NYU) has referred recent incidents to law enforcement after receiving threatening social media posts linked to the Zionist Betar youth movement and facing an alleged act of vandalism at the university’s Institute for the Study of the Ancient World (ISAW).

According to NYU spokesperson John Beckman, these threats were directed at members of the university community and followed earlier reports of vandalism at ISAW, where the words “Betar was here” were spray-painted on the side of the building. This act of vandalism came weeks after an ISAW staff member was assaulted in July for wearing a keffiyeh.

In a public statement, Beckman condemned both the social media posts and the acts of vandalism, stating, “Threats and invocations of violence have no place on NYU’s campus or in our political discourse, and NYU has zero tolerance for violence, threats, or intimidation”. The university has since increased security measures at the ISAW and has formally handed the matter over to law enforcement for further investigation.

The threatening posts, made by Betar USA, included calls to disrupt pro-Palestinian activities on campus through violent means. In one such post, the group claimed, “We have a legal right to ensure that events glorifying terrorism do not take place in our city. Shame on NYU. We proudly oppose SJP (Students for Justice in Palestine) and other pro-terror groups and call on all American Jews to boycott NYU until SJP is banned.” SJP has been a prominent organizer of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the university.

Betar’s statement also included the assertion that the movement was not behind the vandalism, despite the graffiti found on the ISAW building.

In response to NYU's actions, Betar’s leadership expressed outrage, accusing the university of siding with groups supporting terrorism. They noted that NYU had condemned their efforts to counter pro-Palestinian demonstrations, specifically criticizing a planned October 8 event organized by SJP. Betar claimed that SJP supports Hamas and Hezbollah and had described Hamas’ October 7 attacks as a "historic victory."

World Betar CEO Yigal Brand issued a strongly worded letter to NYU President Linda Mills, condemning the university’s stance and demanding the immediate expulsion of SJP from campus. Brand echoed the sentiments of Columbia University professor Shai Davidai , comparing SJP to a “modern-day Hitler Youth.” He further accused NYU of allowing an environment hostile to Jewish students, warning that the university’s failure to act could lead to violence.

“We will not remain silent,” Brand wrote, calling for an international boycott of NYU. “You will be held responsible for the safety of Jewish students on your campus. On the eve of Yom Kippur, as we reflect on our actions, we demand that you do the same and take steps to protect Jewish students”, he addresses the Jewish president.

The tensions between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups at NYU have been simmering for months, with demonstrations and counter-demonstrations drawing attention from both sides of the political spectrum.

NYU has been one of the main focal points of pro-Palestinian protests, and while it has emphasized its commitment to free speech and dialogue, it has also repeatedly condemned violence and threats from any group.

Pro-Palestinian march at NYU

However, the university has faced criticism for not doing enough to protect Jewish students, even as it continues its efforts to maintain security and safety on campus amidst these escalating tensions.

Betar, a Zionist youth movement founded in the early 20th century, has long been active in promoting Jewish pride and opposing antisemitism. However, its recent involvement in the controversy at NYU has drawn criticism from those who argue that its rhetoric has crossed the line from advocacy to incitement.

Despite these accusations, Betar continues to insist that its actions are justified in the face of what it perceives as NYU’s failure to protect its Jewish students from pro-Palestinian activists.

