Hamas makes arrests over Gaza rockets, security source says

Palestinian enclave's internal security services detain two people 'directly related to the firing of four rockets'; source says rocket fire had nothing to do with Gaza's terrorist factions

AFP|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Gaza rulers Hamas arrested two people over firing rockets into Israel last week, a security source in the Palestinian enclave told AFP.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Israel's army said rockets were launched Thursday from Gaza, the first such military action since three days of cross-border fighting in August.
    2 View gallery
    שיגורים מעזה    שיגורים מעזה
    Rockets from Gaza
    (Photo: AFP)
    The incident prompted Hamas's internal security services to detain two people "directly related to the firing of four rockets," said a security source who requested anonymity.
    "The Palestinian factions have nothing to do with these rockets, which are aimed at giving the occupation (Israel) an excuse for continuing the aggression," the source told AFP.
    The rocket fire was not claimed by any of the armed factions operating in Gaza, which has been ruled by the militant group Hamas since 2007.
    It came hours after veteran Israeli hawk Benjamin Netanyahu was declared the winner of a November 1 election, and after an Islamic Jihad fighter was killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank.
    2 View gallery
    תקיפה צה"ל חייל ה אוויר רצועת עזה    תקיפה צה"ל חייל ה אוויר רצועת עזה
    IDF retaliation attack on Gaza
    (Photo: Reuters)
    The security source did not detail the affiliation of those arrested, adding that the rockets fired were not loaded with explosives.
    Palestinian factions have an agreement to coordinate "any response to Israeli aggression", he told AFP.
    Israel launched retaliatory strikes Friday on Gaza, which the army said hit a rocket production site belonging to Hamas.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.