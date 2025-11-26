Facing electoral wipeout, one of Blue and White’s pillars considers his next move

Senior Blue and White lawmaker Chili Tropper, a founding member of the centrist party and close confidant of chairman Benny Gantz, has privately expressed concern over the party’s stagnant poll numbers and signaled a willingness to make strategic decisions if necessary.

In closed-door conversations with political figures, Tropper reportedly said he would not allow the party to “waste votes" for the center-left opposition bloc and pledged to act responsibly “when the time comes,” though he emphasized, “We’re not there yet—I hope we’ll succeed.”

2 View gallery Chili Tropper and Benny Gantz ( Photo: Rafi Kotz )

Tropper, who previously served as culture and sports minister, indicated he intends to remain in politics and will do “what’s needed in the final stretch” without harming the broader opposition bloc. He also expressed belief that relevant political mergers or alliances could emerge ahead of the next election.

According to political sources, Tropper has held talks with several prominent figures, including former prime minister Naftali Bennett, former IDF chief of staff and ex-minister Gadi Eisenkot, and his neighbor and head of the Reservists’ Party, Yoaz Hendel. Tropper’s associates downplayed the discussions, calling them “longstanding friendships.”

Meanwhile, Gantz has repeatedly stated he does not intend to withdraw from the race, despite growing pressure from other opposition parties and recent polls showing Blue and White failing to cross the electoral threshold.

2 View gallery Naftali Bennet, Gadi Eisenkot ( Photo: Amot Shabi, Gil Nechushtan )

Just days ago, Gantz’s former partner Gadi Eisenkot, now head of the newly formed Yashar party , said: “Any party polling around the 4% threshold must either merge with another or step aside. Otherwise, it risks undermining efforts to replace the government.”

Criticism also came this week from opposition leader Yair Lapid’s latest recruit, Maj. Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon , who said that if Gantz cannot pass the threshold, “he should hang up the suit.” Blue and White responded sharply, accusing Tibon of previously signing petitions for Gantz to step down only to later seek meetings and spots on party lists. “We suggest he focus on the goal and less on friendly fire,” the party said.