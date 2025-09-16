Former IDF chief Eisenkot launches new party ‘Yashar’ with prominent Israeli figures

Two and a half months after leaving Benny Gantz and the National Unity party, former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot announced the creation of a new political party, which for now will be called Yashar! (straight or upright) With Eisenkot. Still, Eisenkot spoke of “further mergers,” and it is not certain this will be the party under which he ultimately runs in the next election.
According to his announcement, the party’s founders include Yoav Horowitz, former director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office and once a close associate of Benjamin Netanyahu; Matan Kahana, a former minister who had been with Eisenkot in the National Unity party and earlier a member of Naftali Bennett’s party; retired Maj. Gen. Tal Rousso, a former lawmaker; Prof. Manuel Trajtenberg, an economist and professor emeritus; and Shir Sigal, who was born in Gush Katif in Gaza and is the daughter of Keith and Aviva Sigal, both former hostages. Rousso and Trajtenberg were previously in the Labor party.
Others on Eisenkot’s list are Nir Zohar, president of Wix; Inbar Giti-Harush, former CEO of Aharai!, a youth empowerment organization, and currently head of the Defense Ministry’s “Service Track” directorate; retired Maj. Gen. Yishai Bar; filmmaker Yariv Mozer; and attorney Inbar Yehezkel, a social activist and senior policy adviser on education, welfare and employment.
“The establishment of the party is both a personal and national duty — to be worthy,” Eisenkot said. “The party will work for repair, healing and hope for Israeli society. It will put Israel’s security and national interests above all else, create a broad governing alternative and serve as a basis for further mergers. All of this is with the goal of ensuring Israel’s existence as a Jewish, democratic and strong state in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence.”
Eisenkot added: “The citizens of Israel deserve leadership that serves the public with integrity and a deep commitment to our shared future, and to Israel’s prosperity as a model society in the eyes of its people and the world.”
In recent months Eisenkot met with all opposition party leaders to outline principles for his new party. He emphasized he seeks alliances ahead of the next election, meaning the name revealed now may not be the one under which he ultimately runs.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid welcomed the move, saying: “I congratulate Lt. Gen. (res.) Gadi Eisenkot on the establishment of the Yashar party. Together we will succeed and change Israel’s direction.”