Former IDF chief Eisenkot launches new party ‘Yashar’ with prominent Israeli figures

According to his announcement, the party’s founders include Yoav Horowitz, former director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office and once a close associate of Benjamin Netanyahu; Matan Kahana, a former minister who had been with Eisenkot in the National Unity party and earlier a member of Naftali Bennett’s party; retired Maj. Gen. Tal Rousso, a former lawmaker;

Prof. Manuel Trajtenberg, an economist and professor emeritus

; and Shir Sigal, who was born in Gush Katif in Gaza and is the daughter of

Keith and Aviva Sigal