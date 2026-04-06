'Take it easy tiger': Iran mocks Trump's threat

Iranian embassies around the world, whose social media platforms have served as an additional propaganda tool for the regime throughout the war, quickly responded to an unusual post yesterday by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he wrote: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”
Iran’s embassy in South Africa responded and advised: “Seriously consider Amendment 25, Section 4,” referring to the constitutional clause that allows the U.S. vice president and a majority of the cabinet to declare the president unfit for office and transfer authority to the vice president. Iran’s embassy in Bulgaria wrote: “Take it easy tiger, keep your cool.”
On the account of Iran’s embassy in Austria, Trump’s remarks were described as an unprecedented descent into pleading, laced with vulgarity and threats. The embassy added: “The desperation is almost tangible, dripping from every syllable — especially the random profanity. We remind once again that attacking civilian infrastructure such as bridges and power plants constitutes a war crime.” The embassy also issued an additional warning: “Protect all minors under 18 from exposure to Trump’s rhetoric.”
Iran’s embassy in the United Kingdom quoted Mark Twain in a post on X following Trump’s remarks: “It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.” The embassy also included a quote from a Persian poet in an attempt to illustrate Trump’s “bad” character.
Iran’s embassy in India, for its part, focused on Trump’s use of profanity, which it said did not suit his age, adding: “Control yourself, old man!” along with a laughing emoji.
Iran’s embassy in Zimbabwe wrote on X that “presidential decorum” refers to the standards of behavior and communication expected of a sitting president. It added: “This includes: respectful and measured language in public statements, dignified conduct reflecting the seriousness of the office, adherence to norms, composure under pressure, especially during crises, and respect for institutions, laws and other branches of government.”
These were not the only posts published by Iranian embassy accounts, which have continued to post regularly. Yesterday, Iran’s embassy in Zimbabwe added in response to calls to open the Strait of Hormuz: “We lost the keys.” Iran’s embassy in South Africa replied: “Shhh… the keys are in the vase. But we only open for friends.”
Iranian media reported last night that the public diplomacy and media department of Iran’s embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, said in response to Trump’s “immoral behavior and insulting message” that he should be removed from office, in part due to his “inability to serve in senior positions.”
First published: 14:49, 04.06.26