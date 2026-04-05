Trump warns Iran to 'open the f***ing strait,' or face 'living in hell'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday sharply escalated his rhetoric toward Iran, warning of imminent strikes on key infrastructure as Israel prepares for possible attacks on Iranian energy facilities.
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the f***ing Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The statement followed a separate warning in which Trump gave Iran 48 hours to reach a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route that has been largely blocked since the start of the war.
“Time is running out — 48 hours before all hell will reign down on them,” he wrote.
The escalating threats come as Israel signals it is preparing its next moves. A senior Israeli defense official told Reuters that Jerusalem is considering strikes on Iranian energy facilities but is waiting for a green light from Washington, with any operation likely to take place within the coming week.
Israel has already begun targeting parts of Iran’s military-industrial infrastructure. The IDF said Saturday that the Israeli Air Force struck a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, in southwestern Iran, targeting facilities used to produce materials for explosives and ballistic missiles.
According to the military, the site included one of two central facilities used to manufacture a key component in Iran’s missile program. The strike is expected to disrupt production of weapons intended to target Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the campaign would continue.
“I promised you we would continue to strike the terror regime in Tehran, and that is exactly what we are doing,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.
“After we destroyed 70% of their steel production capacity, which serves as raw material for weapons against us, we struck the petrochemical plants today. These two elements, along with their money machine, finance the war of terror against us and against the entire world. We will continue to strike them as promised,” he added.
The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, and disruptions there have already contributed to rising energy prices and growing economic uncertainty, raising concerns that further escalation could have global consequences.