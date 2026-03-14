Iran tried to down an Israeli fighter jet, IDF says

The IDF said an attempt to shoot down an Israeli fighter jet during an airstrike in Iran nearly succeeded but ultimately failed, allowing the aircraft to complete its mission.
According to the IDF, the fighter jet came close to being hit during the attempted interception.
The shootdown attempt failed due to the alertness and professionalism of the pilot, the IDF said, adding that the mission was completed successfully.
The event was later reviewed and investigated, with lessons drawn from the incident.
The IDF said that since the start of the war there have been numerous attempts to shoot down Israeli fighter jets over Iran, but aircrews have successfully dealt with the threats.
The Israeli Air Force will continue operating and carrying out strikes wherever required, including over Iran, despite ongoing threats, the IDF said, adding that all operational missions would continue to be completed.