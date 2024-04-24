Hikers find Iranian missile in desert

Israeli hikers came across an Iranian missile, on a hiking trail in the desert late on Tuesday, one of the hundreds of missiles fired at Israel by Iran earlier this month.
The IDF Homefront Command said they were aware of the missile but did nothing to prevent civilians from reaching it, nearly a fortnight after it penetrated air defenses and landed in the desert.
Earlier, another missile that had landed on the shores of the Dead Sea, was collected by the military's Engineering Corps, and dismantled before being put on display for foreign media outlets.