Hikers find Iranian missile in desert

IDF says location of missile known although no action taken to prevent civilians from approaching the projectile; similar missile fragment found in Dead Sea collected by military, disabled and exhibited to press

Ilana Curiel|
Israeli hikers came across an Iranian missile, on a hiking trail in the desert late on Tuesday, one of the hundreds of missiles fired at Israel by Iran earlier this month.
2 View gallery
טיל איראני שנמצא באזור ערדטיל איראני שנמצא באזור ערד
Hikers come across Iranian missile in the desert
The IDF Homefront Command said they were aware of the missile but did nothing to prevent civilians from reaching it, nearly a fortnight after it penetrated air defenses and landed in the desert.
2 View gallery
דניאל הגרי בסיס צבאי ג'וליס טיל איראני איראן יירוט תקיפה איראניתדניאל הגרי בסיס צבאי ג'וליס טיל איראני איראן יירוט תקיפה איראנית
Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari shows fragment of an Iranian missile to foreign journalists last week
(Photo: Tsafrir Abayov / AP)
Earlier, another missile that had landed on the shores of the Dead Sea, was collected by the military's Engineering Corps, and dismantled before being put on display for foreign media outlets.
