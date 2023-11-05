Bernie Sanders: 'I don’t know how you can have cease-fire with Hamas'

Amid calls from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party for a cease-fire in Gaza, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said in a CNN interview Sunday that despite his support for a humanitarian pause of the war, he does not see how Israel could achieve a truce with Hamas, whose stated goal is the eradication of Israel.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

“I don’t know how you can have a permanent cease-fire with an organization like Hamas which is dedicated to turmoil and chaos and destroying the State of Israel. And I think what the Arab countries in the region understand is that Hamas has got to go,” he said.

Senator @BernieSanders:



“Well, I don't know how you can have a ceasefire… with an organization like Hamas, which is dedicated to turmoil and chaos and destroying the State of Israel. And I think what the Arab countries in the region understand is that Hamas has got to go.” pic.twitter.com/oGMGdkNpqx — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 5, 2023

Sanders, who is Jewish, has long been vocal about his stance on Israel, advocating for a U.S. foreign policy that prioritizes peace and humanitarian interests in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He emphasizes his commitment to Israel's right to exist in peace and security. However, he also calls for an end to what he describes as the "disproportionate response" by the IDF against Hamas in Gaza, citing concerns over the humanitarian crisis and civilian casualties.

In the Senate, Sanders has consistently voted in favor of aid to Israel but has also been critical of some Israeli government policies. He has pushed for a reassessment of the U.S.-Israel relationship, arguing for a more balanced approach that considers the rights and needs of Palestinians.

1 View gallery Bernie Sanders ( Photo: AP )

During his presidential campaigns, Sanders' position on Israel set him apart from many of his Democratic counterparts. He has called for a more even-handed approach to the Middle East and has criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his governments' for settlement expansion and blockade of the Gaza Strip, labeling it as counterproductive to peace efforts.