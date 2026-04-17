Hezbollah threatens Lebanon’s president: ‘He will lose his status if he meets Netanyahu’

Against the backdrop of a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon , and amid the possibility that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun may meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump, a senior Hezbollah official warned Friday that such a move would cost Aoun his position.

Nawaf al-Moussawi, a senior Hezbollah figure responsible for the group’s resources and borders portfolio, said that “if Aoun submits to Trump and meets with Netanyahu, he will lose his status as president.” Hezbollah is a Lebanon-based Shiite militant group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and others.

2 View gallery Lebanese President Joseph Aoun ( Photo: AFP PHOTO / LEBANESE PRESIDENCY )

Al-Moussawi added that “legitimacy comes from within Lebanon, not from outside. Who said the Sunni majority in Lebanon — from which Prime Minister Nawaf Salam comes — would agree to sign a peace agreement with Israel?” He claimed the ceasefire in Lebanon was tied to Iran, saying it had created it, and stressed that Hezbollah’s goal is not a ceasefire but “a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army and the unconditional return of displaced Lebanese.” He added, “Not a single Israeli soldier will remain in southern Lebanon.”

In remarks that could be interpreted as a hint at changes in the group’s communication methods, al-Moussawi said Hezbollah has “changed all its methods and now communicates through ‘carrier pigeons.’” He also said that every operative killed is replaced by two others, so “it has no effect.”

Earlier, Aoun addressed the ceasefire, calling it “the result of great efforts at all levels.” He thanked “everyone who contributed” and added: “We are confident we will save Lebanon. Negotiations do not mean, and have never meant, relinquishing any rights. I affirm, as a commitment and a promise, that there will be no agreement that harms even a small part of the nation’s land. Do not allow voices of doubt and betrayal to sow division. We will rebuild the nation hand in hand. All Lebanese are in the same boat.”

Earlier still, Lebanese political sources told Sky News Arabia that consultations were underway over the wording of a negotiation document ahead of expected talks with Israel. According to the report, Lebanon is holding firm on several clauses and will not compromise on them: a ceasefire, an Israeli withdrawal, the release of prisoners and the return of displaced persons. The report added that there is disagreement over the nature of relations with Israel and warnings about internal Lebanese risks that normalization could bring. Expectations are for an agreement similar to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, but revised and expanded.

Trump: Israel must stop bombing Lebanon

Trump posted a series of messages Thursday afternoon Israel time on his social media platform Truth Social, publishing about 10 posts within roughly an hour and a half on ceasefires in Iran and Lebanon. In one post, he wrote that Israel would no longer be able to strike Lebanon, even after the temporary ceasefire ends.

He said the agreement with Iran is not tied to the situation in Lebanon, “but the United States, separately, will work with Lebanon and handle the situation with Hezbollah appropriately. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the USA. Enough is enough!!! Thank you!” In another post, he added: “Again! This deal is not tied, in any way, to Lebanon, but we will, MAKE LEBANON GREAT AGAIN!”

2 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

Shortly before that, Netanyahu said in a recorded statement: “At the request of my friend President Trump, with whom we changed the Middle East and achieved tremendous accomplishments, we agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon. At his request, we are giving an opportunity to advance a combined diplomatic and military solution with the Lebanese government.” Netanyahu stressed that “disarming Hezbollah will not happen tomorrow. It requires a sustained effort, patience and careful navigation in the diplomatic arena.”

Israeli officials were surprised by Trump’s forceful post. An Israeli official said Trump “recognized that we want to return to the situation in Lebanon prior to the recent operation in Iran, in which we killed hundreds of Hezbollah operatives. The chances of renewed fighting with Iran are now lower than the chances of reaching an agreement. The sense in Israel is that there will be no return to fighting, and Trump’s message is that he will not allow a return to fighting in Lebanon either. He believes Israel is preparing to resume fire in Lebanon once the temporary ceasefire ends, but from his perspective it will be extended. He does not want to see a renewal of hostilities.”