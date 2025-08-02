Watch: Hamas terrorists emerge from tunnel shaft, surrender to IDF forces

Troops from the Givati Brigade, operating under the 162nd Division, conducted an operation Saturday in northern Gaza that led to several Hamas terrorists surrendering after emerging from a tunnel shaft, the IDF reported.
The terrorists were arrested on the spot following their surrender. During interrogations in the field, the IDF said the terrorists revealed they had planned to flee after one of their comrades was killed during a recent clash with Israeli forces inside the tunnel system.
The terrorists also directed Israeli troops to a nearby weapons cache, where a significant cache of arms was seized, including tactical vests, ammunition magazines, grenades, and firearms. Inside the tunnel, Israeli forces found supplies for extended occupancy, including food, water, and hygiene products.
The captured terrorists were transferred for further security interrogation. Engineering units are currently inspecting the tunnel to assess its structure and potential use.
The IDF said the Beit Hanoun battalion, which had posed a threat to nearby Israeli communities including Nir Am and Sderot, was decisively defeated in the operation, part of Israel’s wider campaign known as Operation Gideon’s Chariots.
Israeli forces under the Southern Command said they continue to target terrorist infrastructure throughout Gaza while gathering intelligence to support ongoing operations.