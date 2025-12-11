Global Christian lawmakers gather in Washington to strengthen support for Israel

On the heels of a historic delegation of 1,000 U.S. Christian pastors who visited Israel last week in the largest evangelical mission since the country’s founding, and just three weeks after the launch of the first Judeo-Christian Zionist Congress in Washington, D.C., another group of Christian leaders and lawmakers is celebrating Israel and working to strengthen international legislative cooperation, defend Israel amid global challenges, and advance shared Judeo-Christian values.
The Israel Allies Foundation kicked off its annual Chairman’s Conference in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night. The event will run through Thursday evening and includes parliamentarians, government officials, faith leaders, and policy experts from more than 30 countries across Europe, Africa, Latin America, North America, and Asia.
“The Chairman’s Conference is where many of the world’s most committed parliamentary allies of Israel come together to coordinate, exchange ideas, and strengthen the faith-based bonds that unite us,” said IAF President Josh Reinstein. “At a time when Israel is facing unprecedented political and ideological challenges, this gathering demonstrates the power of unified global advocacy.”
Events are taking place in the Capitol.
Chairmen from across the IAF’s 64 parliamentary caucuses will participate in briefings, including a session in which they will finalize and are expected to sign a resolution aimed at strengthening international legislative cooperation surrounding Israel and shared democratic values.
Delegates will also attend a morning briefing at the White House, organized by the White House Faith Office led by U.S. President Donald Trump’s faith advisor Paula White, to discuss U.S. policy, religious freedom, and strategic cooperation with Israel.
The several-day program will also feature remarks by the Speaker of the U.S. House, Mike Johnson, and an address by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi of Iran. Christian leaders from the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem and Bridges for Peace will participate in select events.
Throughout the conference, discussions are expected to focus on rising antisemitism worldwide, regional security threats, and the future of diplomatic, economic, and legislative cooperation between Israel and its democratic partners.
The Allies Foundation global network now consists of more than 1,600 parliamentarians, each active in their local Israel Allies Caucus.
The Knesset Christian Allies Caucus was founded in 2004, and the movement expanded into the Israel Allies Foundation beginning in 2007, becoming an umbrella organization.
“In light of the historic achievements of the past year, this is a pivotal time to hold our Chairman’s Conference in Washington, DC,” noted IAF U.S. Director Jordanna McMillan. “We are thrilled to bring our international network of lawmakers into direct engagement with members of Congress in our network, to build stronger alliances, encourage coordinated action, and reinforce the central role of the U.S.-Israel partnership in global affairs.”