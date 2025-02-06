Trump to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court

US president to sign executive order imposing financial and visa sanctions on individuals involved in ICC investigations targeting US and its allies, including Israel; court reportedly braces for US sanctions that could cripple its operations

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday to sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC) for targeting the United States and its allies, such as Israel, a White House official said.
The order will place financial and visa sanctions on individuals and their family members who assist in ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or U.S. allies, said the official.
2 View gallery
האג, טנקים, נתניהו, טראמפ, כרים האג, טנקים, נתניהו, טראמפ, כרים
US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan
(Photo: AP/Evan Vucci, Shutterstock, Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
The move by Trump comes after U.S. Senate Democrats last week blocked a Republican-led effort to sanction the ICC in protest at its arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense chief Yoav Gallant over Israel's campaign in Gaza. Netanyahu is currently visiting Washington.
The ICC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The court has taken measures to shield staff from possible U.S. sanctions, paying salaries three months in advance, as it braced for financial restrictions that could cripple the war crimes tribunal, sources told Reuters last month.
In December, the court's president, Judge Tomoko Akane, warned that sanctions would "rapidly undermine the Court's operations in all situations and cases, and jeopardise its very existence."
2 View gallery
הצבעה ב סנאט ארה"ב על הצעת חוק ל סנקציות נגד בית הדין הפלילי הבינלאומי בהאג האג - שנחסמה על ידי הדמוקרטיםהצבעה ב סנאט ארה"ב על הצעת חוק ל סנקציות נגד בית הדין הפלילי הבינלאומי בהאג האג - שנחסמה על ידי הדמוקרטים
US Senate Democrats block Republican-led effort to sanction ICC
This is the second time the court has faced U.S. retaliation as a result of its work. During the first Trump administration in 2020, Washington imposed sanctions on then-prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and one of her top aides over the ICC's investigation into alleged war crimes by American troops in Afghanistan.
The 125-member ICC is a permanent court that can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression against the territory of member states or by their nationals. The United States, China, Russia and Israel are not members.
