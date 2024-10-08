Netanyahu confirms Israel eliminated 'Nasrallah’s replacement'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Tuesday that Hashem Safieddine, former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah 's heir apparent, was eliminated in Lebanon . "We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself, and Nasrallah’s replacement, and the replacement of his replacement," Netanyahu said.

Safieddine was targeted during a meeting of Hezbollah officials in Beirut's Dahieh quarter last Thursday. He served as the head of Hezbollah's executive committee and was Nasrallah's cousin. The identity of Al-Din's replacement, which Netanyahu referred to, remains unclear at this time.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address ( Video: Roie Avraham, GPO )

"This is a message to the people of Lebanon: Do you remember when your country was called the pearl of the Middle East? I do. So, what happened to Lebanon? A gang of tyrants and terrorists destroyed it. That's what happened. Lebanon was once known for its tolerance, for its beauty. Today, it's a place of chaos, a place of war," Netanyahu said at the start of his message, broadcast in English.

"Israel withdrew from Lebanon 25 years ago. But the country that actually conquered Lebanon is not Israel. It's Iran. Iran, which finances and arms Hezbollah to serve Iran's interests at Lebanon's expense. Hezbollah has turned Lebanon into a stockpile of ammunition weapons and a forward Iranian military base.

"Israel has decided to put an end to this. We've decided to do whatever is necessary to return our people safely to their homes. Israel has a right to defend itself. Israel also has a right to win! And Israel will win! We have degraded Hezbollah’s capabilities; We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself, and Nasrallah’s replacement, and the replacement of his replacement," the prime minister continued.

2 View gallery Hashem Safieddine ( Photo: Khaled DESOUKI / AFP )

"Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it has been for many, many years. Now you, the Lebanese people, you stand at a significant crossroads. It is your choice. You can now take back your country. You can return it to a path of peace and prosperity. If you don’t, Hezbollah will continue to try to fight Israel from densely populated areas at your expense.

"It doesn't care if Lebanon is dragged into a wider war. Christians, Druze, Muslims – Sunnis and Shiites – all of you are suffering because of Hezbollah's futile war against Israel. Today I ask every mother and every father in Lebanon a simple question: Is it worth it? Because, it doesn't have to be that way," Netanyahu said.

"I know you want a better future for your children. So I am speaking to all of you today. There is a better way. A better way for your children, for your cities, for your villages, for your country. You deserve to restore Lebanon to its days of tranquility; you deserve a Lebanon that is different. One Country – One Flag – One People.

2 View gallery Hassan Nasrallah ( Photo: Hussein Malla, AP )

"Don't let these terrorists destroy your future any more than they've already done. Stand up and take your country back. You have an opportunity that hasn't existed in decades. An opportunity to take care of the future of your children and grandchildren. You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza. It doesn't have to be that way.

"Each of you can take a step for your future. Even a small step. You can make a difference. I say to you, the people of Lebanon: Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end. Free your country from Hezbollah so that your country can prosper again, so that future generations of Lebanese and Israeli children will know neither war nor bloodshed, but will finally live together in peace," Netanyahu concluded.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: