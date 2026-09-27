‘Rot in hell’: former hostages hail killing of Hamas terrorist who held them in Gaza

Former hostages and their families welcomed the killing of a Hamas commander who the IDF said was involved in holding nine Israelis captive in Gaza, with Liri Albag describing the news as an emotional moment of closure.

“When good news like this comes, you can’t hide the smile. What a crazy full-circle moment,” Albag wrote after the military announced that Mohammed Hamad Mohammed Gabain had been killed in Gaza last Tuesday.

According to the IDF, Gabain was involved during the war in holding Ziv Berman, Eitan Mor, Liri Albag, Agam Berger, Matan Angrest, Gali Berman, Omri Miran, Keith Siegel and Alon Ohel.

Albag said Gabain had held her and Berger for almost a year and subjected them to prolonged suffering. “I have so much to say about him. I could talk for hours about the suffering he put us through,” she wrote. “But honestly, today I don’t feel like giving him even one more word. I just want to smile a huge smile and tell him: Rot in hell, you scum. I’m so glad you’re not here.”

She ended the post with a reference to an argument she said she once had with him in captivity. “Remember our argument about which one of us would go to hell? It’s nice to know we were right again.”

Former hostage Matan Angrest also reacted to the announcement, writing: “How long I waited for this moment. Proud of my brothers in arms who sent you to hell.”

Tzvika Mor, father of former hostage Eitan Mor, said the family was glad another terrorist who held his son had been killed. “We are glad justice was done and glad that this cursed terrorist will no longer be able to murder and abduct more Israelis,” he said.

Mor added that while the killing represented only one step, he believed Hamas had been substantially weakened. “It’s true that it is one here and one there and the swamp still exists, but the swamp is not what it was,” he said. “It is weak and sees that we continue without limitation, and we will achieve much more going forward.”

Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel also welcomed the killing, saying the announcement came two days after the reported elimination of another terrorist involved in holding them together in captivity.

“This terrorist, and many others like him, caused us severe and prolonged suffering and endangered our lives while we were held captive in Gaza,” they said. “It is good that he was eliminated and no longer poses a threat.”

The Siegels used the announcement to thank Israeli security forces, saying they were thinking of those serving on Israel’s borders and beyond and risking their lives to protect the country.

“We would like to convey to every one of them our immense appreciation for the courage, commitment and determination to continue protecting all of us, day and night, on weekends and holidays,” they said. “Because of you and your families, we came home, and because of you we can sleep peacefully at night.”