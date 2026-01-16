Northern Israeli woman arrested, charged with spreading Hamas propaganda during war

Israeli security forces have arrested a 51-year-old Israeli citizen from northern Israel on suspicion of acting on behalf of Hamas during the war, the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police said in a joint statement.
The suspect, identified as Rania Dandan of Kiryat Motzkin, was arrested in recent weeks in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the police’s Coastal District. Authorities said she is suspected of providing assistance to the Hamas terror group inside Israel.
According to investigators, Dandan acted out of a desire to support what she viewed as resistance against Israel in connection with the ongoing war and took part in activities intended to advance Hamas’ objectives. Security officials said she also helped operate fictitious Hamas-linked online profiles around the world that were used to spread false information aimed at sowing fear within Israeli society.
The Shin Bet said that since the outbreak of the war, Hamas’ overseas West Bank-focused network has increased its activity, including psychological warfare efforts based on disinformation of the type Dandan is suspected of supporting.
Following the completion of the investigation, an indictment was filed Friday against Dandan in Haifa District Court by attorney Shikma Nahmias of the Haifa District Attorney’s Office.
The Shin Bet and Israel Police said they will continue to act decisively to detect and thwart terror-related activity and will use all available measures to bring those involved in actions that threaten Israel’s security and its citizens to justice.