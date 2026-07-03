IDF eliminates Hamas commander tied to hostage abductions

The IDF and Shin Bet announced Wednesday that they eliminated Muhammad Na’im Jandiya, head of military security for Hamas’ Shuja’iyya Battalion in northern Gaza.
According to the military, Jandia commanded a Nukhba unit, Hamas’ terrorist cell, that took part in the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Nahal Oz. He also participated in the kidnapping of Daniel Perez and in holding Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka, and Alon Shamriz in Hamas captivity in an underground tunnel before they were mistakenly killed by IDF fire.
Peretz, who lived in Yad Binyamin, was killed in combat on October 7 and his body was taken into Gaza. He commanded a tank at Nahal Oz when Hamas launched its surprise attack. He was 22 at the time of his death. His remains were returned to Israel last October as part of a hostage deal.
The military said Jandia was one of the prominent masked operatives who participated in Hamas ceremonies ahead of hostage release agreements and that he had recently attempted to advance terror plots against Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip.
On December 15, Haim, Shamriz and Talalka were mistakenly killed in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City.