Hamas rebuilds its strength under cease-fire, officials say

Israeli security officials said they had observed increasing efforts by Hamas to target IDF troops in the Gaza Strip and launch attacks on Israeli communities across the border before Israel launched its surprise attack ending the fragile cease-fire .

Defense officials warned in recent weeks that Hamas was rehabilitating its capacities under the protection of the cease-fire and rebuilding its military forces. They also said the terror group had not abandoned its intentions to attack Israel as it had during the October 7 massacre.

Thousands of Hamas terrorists returned to the northern areas of the Strip after the IDF withdrew from the Netzarim corridor, embedded in the civilian population that moved north from displacement camps in the south. They joined the thousands of terrorists that remained in northern Gaza during the fighting.

Hamas's rebuilding efforts, the officials warned, include reorganizing its battalions and brigades, using underground tunnels that were not discovered or building new ones, clearing IEDs placed by the terrorists from areas repopulated by civilians and placing new ones in anticipation of an incursion, and setting up rocket launchers and cameras.

Hamas likely learned from Israel's offensive and repeated raids. The officials said the terror group had not exhausted its entire force during the war after it understood that it would be fighting Israel alone and that Hezbollah would not open a new front against Israel.

The security forces said the identified Hamas use of civilian needs to rebuild its economic strength as well, taking control of municipalities across the Strip. The terror group set up roadblocks and took control of hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid, fuel and water that was brought into the Strip daily as part of the cease-fire agreement. Hamas began collecting taxes and demanding pay for humanitarian aid from the civilian population so that it could pay its operatives.

"Hamas was able to move its commanders and relay orders, every day during the cease-fire. It may have suffered losses in commanders and weapons thanks to the activity of the IDF and a lack of new resources but there is still much work to be done before it is defeated," IDF officials said.