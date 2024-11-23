'That document should have been on my desk': Netanyahu accuses security agencies of withholding vital intelligence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a nine-minute statement on Saturday evening accusing security agencies of withholding critical information, following reports of a Hamas strategy document leaked by workers in his office .

In the video, Netanyahu launched a fierce defense of his spokesman, Eli Feldstein , who has been indicted for allegedly leaking classified information to harm national security. " Eli Feldstein is a patriotic Israeli and an ardent Zionist. There is no chance he would knowingly endanger the security of the state," Netanyahu said, responding to allegations that have exposed close ties between Feldstein and the prime minister's senior advisers. Netanyahu cited an infamous remark by one of his senior aides calling Feldstein's actions "boss-approved."

In a dramatic escalation, Netanyahu compared the investigation into the leaked document to Israel's current military situation, saying, "We are fighting on seven fronts, and this is another front."

In an unprecedented claim, he accused the security establishment of withholding critical intelligence from him.

Military officials rejected Netanyahu’s assertion, responding, "The security agencies do not withhold information from Netanyahu or any prime minister." They clarified that intelligence undergoes a formal filtering process, ensuring relevant details are shared with decision-makers. "Raw material is not provided to every official," they added, noting that aides can request deeper access to original data if needed.

Netanyahu also took aim at the ongoing investigation, calling it selective and politically motivated. "No investigations were launched over previous leaks," he said. "Suddenly, we have an investigation over one leak—a document revealing Hamas' strategy to divide Israeli society. That document should have been on my desk. Instead, I was excluded from receiving it."

The prime minister condemned the accusations against Feldstein and an IDF reservist implicated in the case, suggesting the charges were designed to damage him personally. "This witch hunt will not deter me," Netanyahu said. Addressing their families, he expressed sorrow, saying, "It pains me that your sons are being used as pawns in a political game."

Referring to Feldstein as a reserve captain and devout Zionist, Netanyahu decried the treatment of the accused: "If masked men arrest you in the dead of night, isolate you, shackle you and threaten you with life imprisonment, anyone could break under such pressure—even falsely confess to murder."

Netanyahu accused investigators of employing intimidation tactics, comparing the situation to past cases where initial allegations evaporated in court. "I read the indictment, and it's clear the reservist also believed that critical documents were not reaching me," he added, reiterating that withholding such materials from the prime minister is "a severe issue."

Expressing outrage over the treatment of the suspects, Netanyahu said, "Young people are being treated like the worst terrorists—held for days without access to a lawyer, their basic rights trampled."