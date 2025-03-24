Trump officials mistakenly leak Houthi attack plans to journalist

A top U.S. journalist was inadvertently added to a private Signal messaging group where senior Trump administration officials were discussing classified details of planned military strikes in Yemen earlier this month , raising concerns about operational security and digital communication protocols.

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, revealed that he was mistakenly included in the encrypted chat group on March 14, two days after receiving a Signal connection request from an account named “Michael Waltz,” believed to represent Trump’s national security adviser.

3 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump during the attacks against the Houthis ( Photo: White House Press )

“I assumed it was Waltz, but also considered the possibility that it was someone impersonating him,” Goldberg wrote in an article published Monday. “Malicious actors often attempt to entrap journalists this way.”

Soon after accepting the request, Goldberg was added to a group chat titled “The Houthis Small Group,” where participants using the names of high-ranking officials — including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others — were actively planning a U.S. strike against Houthi forces in Yemen.

Though initially skeptical of the group’s authenticity, Goldberg noted the realism of the language, arguments, and policy details being shared. “The conversation was disturbingly credible,” he wrote. “It felt like it was either the real people or a very sophisticated AI impersonation.”

Messages exchanged in the group included debate over the political risks of the operation, particularly in relation to European interests and public perception.

“If we wait, it’ll leak — or Israel will act and the Gaza cease-fire will collapse,” one message, attributed to Hegseth, read.

3 View gallery Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ( Photo: Reuters )

Another message attributed to Vance stated: “I just hate bailing out Europe again,” to which Hegseth allegedly responded: “I completely share your disgust with free meals for Europe.”

On the morning of the strike, a message posted to the group reportedly outlined operational details, including targets, weapons systems and timing — information Goldberg chose not to publish, citing national security concerns.

“The first explosions in Yemen were to occur at 1:45 p.m. Eastern time,” Goldberg wrote. “Around 1:55 p.m., I checked Twitter. Explosions were being reported in Sanaa .”

Following the attack, members of the chat, including accounts named “Marco Rubio” and “Susie Wiles” (White House chief of staff), posted celebratory emoji responses such as American flags, flames and praying hands.

Goldberg left the group soon after, triggering a system message that he had exited. “Apparently no one noticed I had been there,” he wrote.

3 View gallery U.S. Navy fighter jets operating near Yemen ( Photo: AFP )

Questions to the officials involved received limited responses. Brian Hughes, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, confirmed the group chat was authentic and called it an “unintentional” addition.

“It appears to be a genuine message thread, and we are investigating how a number was mistakenly added,” Hughes said. “The continued success of the Houthis operation proves there were no threats to troops or national security.”

A spokesperson for Vice President Vance said he remains fully aligned with President Donald Trump. “Vice President Vance unequivocally supports this administration’s foreign policy,” said William Martin. “He and the president discussed the matter afterward and are in full agreement.”

The incident highlights the potential vulnerabilities of encrypted messaging platforms, especially when used for sensitive national security discussions. It remains unclear how Goldberg’s number was mistakenly added or how long he had access to the group before being noticed.