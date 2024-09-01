3 injured from missile attack on Kfar Yuval in north

Three people were injured on Sunday when an anti-tank missile directly hit Kfar Yuval, located in the Galilee Panhandle between Metula and Kiryat Shmona on the border with Lebanon. Two of the injured were airlifted from the scene, one in serious condition and the other in moderate condition. A third person sustained minor injuries and was also evacuated.

2 View gallery Kfar Yuval ( Photo: Avihu Shapira )

Shortly before the incident, Lebanon's National News Agency reported a drone strike in Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon. Following the missile strike, the IDF responded with artillery fire into Lebanon.

2 View gallery Mira and Barak Ayalon

The attack comes shortly after the start of the new school year, amid widespread refusal by many northern residents who have not been evacuated to send their children to school, fearing they would be "sitting ducks." Last week, northern municipal leaders boycotted a security briefing held by Northern Command Chief Major General Ori Gordin. Only six local leaders attended the briefing, where Gordin sought to update them on the IDF’s preemptive strike against Hezbollah, which failed to improve the security situation in the North.

Moshe Davidovich, chairman of the Confrontation Line Forum, who boycotted the meeting, declared afterward that he would no longer participate in such briefings. "This meeting was essentially meant to praise and glorify the IDF’s operations in Lebanon. As a citizen and a municipal leader, when I saw what was happening, I didn’t want to be part of that celebration," Davidovich said. As a symbolic gesture, he also exited the WhatsApp group that included the municipal leaders and senior military officials, saying in frustration, "I don't have time for another useless group."