Netanyahu cautioned could be held responsible in Meron disaster probe

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed in writing by a state inquiry into last year's Meron disaster on Tuesday that he could be held responsible for the stampede in which 45 people were crushed to death during the Jewish festival of Lag BaOmer.

The commission of inquiry into Israel's worst civilian disaster informed Netanyahu and his then-public security minister Amir Ohana, as well as other officials who appeared before it, that they could be adversely affected by the findings of the probe and can ask to receive documented evidence before appearing again in their own defense.

Netanyahu refused to appoint a commission to inquire into the tragedy during his term and the appointment was made after he left office.

"As a prime minister who served for over 12 years, Netanyahu knew, or should have known that the site on Mount Meron was is disrepair to the extent that it could pose a risk to the large crowds participating in the annual religious festivities," the commission said by way of explaining their decision.

"Netanyahu did not act as expected from a prime minister, to rectify the situation despite grave reports by the State Comptroller's office, some stating that multiple ministries were involved in the shrine and despite the fact that the matter was brought to the government's attention on repeated occasions," the commission said.

"Netanyahu did not see to an effective review of the situation even after the government decided in 2016, on steps that must be taken to rectify the problems. It must be noted that previous governments' decisions were also ignored," the commission wrote.

In its explanation for issuing a similar warning to then minister of public security, the commission said Amir Ohana did not act as was expected of him when he formed his decision to allow the festivities to take place without limiting the number of participants and expressed his opinion publicly without first conducting a proper review of the risks, including the options for alternative locations to be used.

"After he was advised of the dangers, especially those posed by overcrowding, he did not act on the information," the commission said. "Ohana did not give the proper consideration to the gravity of the dangers, did not ask enough questions and did not attempt to question the government's decision, not to limit the size of the crowd. With the initial decision remaining in effect, Ohana did not request the police to provide him with alternative plans of action to reduce the risks.

Written warnings were also sent to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and the former commander of the northern sector in the police, Shimon lavi, as well as other officials.

"We asked to express our view, that those who hold senior public office and are granted wide and substantive authority, must be held to account," the commission said in a statement.

"We view the importance of clarifying expected norms of behavior by the senior office holders, so that those norms would be clear," the statement read.

During its probe, the commission interviewed senior past and present officials, experts and professionals, eye witnesses, wounded victims and the members of families of the deceased.

In an interim report released last November, the commission issued its recommendations, that included a cap on the number of participants allowed in the festivities, a single central location for a bonfire lighting ceremony and the appointment of a minister who would be responsible for the event.