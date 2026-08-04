Report: US has used ‘virtually all’ of key long-range missiles in Iran war

The U.S. Army has used up much of its supply of highly accurate long-range missiles during the five-month war with Iran, including “virtually all” of two critical surface-to-surface weapons, three people familiar with internal stockpile data told Reuters.

The sharp decline in Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS, and newer Precision Strike Missiles, or PrSMs, is raising concerns inside the Trump administration about the military’s ability to deter or respond to future crises involving Russia, China or other adversaries.

( Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio, US Army, Reuters )

The extent of the depletion has not previously been reported. The sources declined to disclose how many missiles remain and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Long-range precision weapons allow U.S. forces to strike targets from a safer distance, reducing the need to send piloted aircraft into areas protected by sophisticated air-defense systems. Such missiles would be especially valuable in any potential conflict with China, military analysts say.

ATACMS supplied by Washington have also played a significant role in Ukraine’s war with Russia, allowing Ukrainian forces to strike targets deep behind Russian lines. The PrSM is a newer, longer-range system designed to replace ATACMS, which the Army is gradually phasing out.

Both weapons cost more than $1 million per missile.

President Donald Trump launched the war against Iran alongside Israel in February, initially predicting a short conflict. But as the fighting has stretched into its fifth month, officials have become increasingly concerned about the strain on U.S. weapons reserves.

One person familiar with the matter said U.S. Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East, has nearly exhausted the land-based missiles it possessed before the war began. It has nevertheless been able to replenish some supplies by drawing weapons from U.S. military stockpiles elsewhere in the world.

The figures have circulated within the federal government over the past week during tense discussions over how long the U.S. can continue attacking Iran without reducing its arsenal to levels that would limit its response to another global crisis.

Asked about the stockpile figures, the White House issued a statement from Trump saying the U.S. possessed “far more munitions than anyone in the world” and “far more than we need.”

“Our defense companies are, at this moment, making more munitions than they have ever made before, in addition to expanding their plants and equipment at record levels,” Trump said.

Military analysts agree that production of some weapons, including artillery shells and several missile types, has reached record levels. They warn, however, that output may still be far below what would be required to sustain a prolonged, high-intensity war.

Lockheed Martin, which manufactures ATACMS, PrSM and the THAAD missile-defense system, did not immediately respond to questions about the reported supply levels or Trump’s statement.

Raytheon , a division of RTX that manufactures Tomahawk cruise missiles and Patriot interceptors, also did not immediately respond.

Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said the U.S. military remained fully capable of carrying out Trump’s orders.

“America’s military is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing,” Parnell said.

“We have executed multiple successful operations across combatant commands while ensuring the U.S. military possesses a deep arsenal of capabilities to protect our people and our interests.”

Safer strikes, faster depletion

One source said the rapid use of ATACMS and PrSM missiles reflected a Trump administration decision to avoid riskier methods of attacking Iranian targets, including sending piloted aircraft to drop bombs.

The weapons have been used to strike targets inside Iran, according to a March report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

PrSM stocks were already limited before the conflict because the missile is relatively new, the report said. The U.S. military has ordered a substantial number for delivery in 2027 as production shifts away from ATACMS.

US strikes in Iran ( Video: CENTCOM )

Military leaders have also warned Trump for weeks that stocks of defensive weapons, including Patriot interceptors used against ballistic missiles, were dwindling, two sources said.

Several media outlets reported last week that Trump decided against another large-scale attack on Iran partly because military advisers warned him about diminishing U.S. stockpiles.

A U.S. official disputed that account, saying Trump abandoned the proposed attack because of pressure from Gulf states.

The conflict has also intensified debate over Trump’s authority to continue military operations against Iran without congressional authorization. The administration has not submitted a request for a declaration of war or authorization for the use of military force.

Patriot, THAAD and Tomahawk supplies fall

The decline extends well beyond the Army’s long-range missiles.

A CSIS report published last week estimated that the U.S. expended about 65% of its Patriot interceptors between February and July. The number of THAAD ballistic-missile interceptors in American stockpiles was estimated to be at least 38% lower than before the war.

Patriot and THAAD systems are designed to detect and destroy incoming missiles and are among the most advanced defensive weapons in the U.S. arsenal.

Reuters has not independently reviewed the underlying stockpile data, but two sources said the estimates matched internal U.S. figures.

The U.S. has also used slightly less than half of its global supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles since the war began, one source said. Reuters could not independently verify that figure.

Tomahawks are Navy weapons launched from destroyers, cruisers and submarines. They have long served as one of the Pentagon’s principal tools for attacking heavily defended targets without endangering pilots.