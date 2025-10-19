Second body handed over by Hamas overnight identified as Thai national Sontia Ok’Krasari

Israel confirmed on Sunday that the second body handed over by Hamas overnight belongs to Sontia Ok’Krasari, a Thai national who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7. Hamas announced Saturday night that it would return the bodies of two hostages without prior coordination with Israel. The remains were transferred to the Red Cross inside Gaza and then handed to the IDF.
One of the two hostages was identified as Ronen (Tommy) Engel, 54, a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz who was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. The Prime Minister’s Office said the identification was completed by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine together with the Israel Police and the IDF Rabbinate. The identity of the second returned hostage has not yet been publicly released.
Engel, who was born and raised in Tel Aviv, moved with his family to Nir Oz in 2010. On the morning of October 7, he left his home armed with his personal weapon to defend his family and went missing soon after. His wife, Karina Engel-Bart, and their daughters Mika, 18, and Yuval, 11, were kidnapped separately and later reunited in Gaza. For nearly two months, no one knew what had happened to Ronen.
The three were released in late November 2023 after 52 days in captivity as part of the first hostage deal. Four days later, the family was informed that Ronen had been murdered in Hamas captivity.
A volunteer photographer for Magen David Adom and a motorcycle enthusiast, Engel was known among friends for the motto tattooed on his arm: “Always look on the bright side of life.”
His home in Nir Oz was destroyed in the attack. His eldest son, Tom, an IDF soldier who was away on base that day and the only family member not taken hostage, returned to find the house riddled with bullet holes. Ronen’s brother, Danny, later recalled his final WhatsApp exchange with him that morning, in which Ronen wrote briefly, “We’re hiding in the shelter.”
Last month, Karina told ynet: “In what world does a 12-year-old girl wish for her father to be returned for burial?” On Sunday—744 days after the October 7 massacre—Karina and her daughters will finally be able to lay him to rest.
