Hamas violates deal: the 24 slain hostages still left behind in Gaza

The scenario Israel had long prepared for has come to pass: Hamas violated the agreement from its very start , announcing the return of only four deceased hostages out of the 28 it holds in the Gaza Strip.

IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said that since the breach became known, intensive efforts have been underway at every level to compel the terror group to fulfill its commitments . “We don’t forget them for a moment,” Defrin said. “We will not rest until they all return to their families and to an Israeli grave.”

When the agreement was signed, Israeli officials already understood Hamas would not manage to return all 28 bodies within the 72-hour window allotted to it. Still, expectations in Israel were that only nine would remain unreturned — a number that later grew to roughly half. Hamas’s announcement that it had returned only four surprised many, including the Hostages’ Families Forum, which said it received the news “in astonishment and shock” and denounced what it called “Hamas’s blatant violation.” The organization urged the government and international mediators to act swiftly to correct the injustice.

According to Hamas, and before official forensic confirmation, the four deceased returned in coffins are Bipin Joshi, Capt. Daniel Peretz, Yossi Sharabi and Guy Iluz. Only the first, a Nepali citizen, had not previously been confirmed dead in captivity. There has been no independent verification yet of Hamas’s claim. Once the four are officially identified, 24 hostages will remain in Gaza — 22 deceased men, one deceased woman (Inbar Haiman) and Tamir Nimrodi, who is officially classified as being “in grave danger.” He was not included in the list of 20 living hostages covered by the agreement. His death has not been officially declared, and his family continues to hold out hope.

Under the deal signed by Israel and Hamas, an international task force will be established with participation from the United States, Egypt, Turkey and Qatar to help locate the remains of all deceased hostages. The process is expected to take considerable time. At the outset, Israel will provide precise coordinates of suspected burial sites where focused excavations will be carried out. Other areas of Gaza have been placed under closure orders to prevent reconstruction work until digs are completed, out of concern that remains may be buried there. Israel has prepared a list of excavation sites but did not expect that 24 bodies would remain in Gaza after the agreement began.

Below are the names and stories of those whose families now begin a new struggle to bring them home.

Tamir Nimrodi

Tamir, 20, was abducted from the Gaza Brigade base where he served, one month before his 19th birthday, along with two comrades — Ron Sherman and Nick Beizer, both of whom were later returned for burial in Israel. His family has received no sign of life since Oct. 7, but footage shows him being led away on foot. Tamir is the eldest child of Hirut and Alon Nimrodi, and brother to Mika and Amit. He is the only remaining hostage whose death has not been officially confirmed.

His father, Alon, said: “From day one, Tamir appears on the lists as a living hostage, and that remains the case — despite the heavy cloud, unless proven otherwise. Bibi normalized the number 20 instead of 22.” He added that the family had received no positive updates and urged the public not to spread unverified rumors.

Among Tamir’s belongings found after his abduction was a handwritten note: ‘To succeed in helping many people, to build a close circle, not to hurt.’ His comrade Romi Efrat discovered the note last Saturday, saying: “What powerful words — how they reflect who you are, Tamir.”

Inbar Haiman

Inbar, 27, from Haifa, was killed, according to Israeli information, at the Nova party in Re’im and abducted to Gaza. For more than two months, she was listed as alive until her family was notified on Dec. 16 that she was deceased.

Her mother, Yifat Haiman, said in a Ynet interview: “They told us about Inbar after 70 days, but I have nothing tangible that proves it’s true. I can’t grieve; I need closure. If I can’t take her to the chuppah in a wedding dress, I want to kiss her coffin, place a flower, speak to her.” She added that as time passes, the chance increases that deceased hostages will become “another Ron Arad.”

Staff Sgt. Itay Chen

Itay, 20, from Netanya, fell in combat with his tank crew from Battalion 77 in Nahal Oz and was abducted. For 158 days he and his crew were listed as “disconnected” until it was learned they had been taken captive. Along with him were Matan Angrest, who later returned alive, and Daniel Peretz; their fourth crewmate, Tomer Leibovitz, was killed in action.

Itay held American citizenship through his father, Robi Chen, and German citizenship through his mother, Hagit Chen. The middle of three sons, he was an avid hiker and youth guide and played basketball competitively until his enlistment.

At a recent rally, his father said: “The phrase ‘In their deaths they gave us life’ has special meaning today. Please promise us you will not forget the hostage families who may never get their loved ones back and that you’ll keep fighting until the last hostage returns.”

Lt. Hadar Goldin

Hadar, 23, from Kfar Saba, an officer in the Givati Reconnaissance Unit, was killed in Rafah in August 2014 during Operation Protective Edge and his body was taken by Hamas. For more than 11 years he has been classified as a fallen soldier whose burial place is unknown.

His father, Simcha Goldin, said: “Hadar had a wild sense of humor and great talent — he painted, wrote, photographed and led youth groups. His art exhibition still tours Israel today.”

The Goldin family said after the latest agreement: “This war began 11 years ago when Israel decided to leave hostages behind in Gaza. Our Hadar symbolizes determination for a true victory. Until he is returned, we are still in battle.”

Tamir Adar

Tamir, 38, from Nir Oz, was severely wounded on Oct. 7 while defending the kibbutz. Initially listed as kidnapped, his family was informed 91 days later that he was not among the living.

He was the eldest grandchild of Yaffa Adar, 85, who was also kidnapped and later released in the 2023 hostage deal. Tamir lived in the kibbutz with his wife, Hadas, and their two children, ages 3 and 7. His last message to her that morning was: “Don’t open the door for anyone, even if it’s me asking you to open.”

Dror Or

Dror was killed on Oct. 7 and abducted to Gaza. Initially listed as kidnapped, his family was told 208 days later that he had been killed. He was the father of three — Yehali, Noam and Alma — and partner of Yonat Or, who was murdered that morning. Two of his children, Alma and Noam, were also kidnapped and released in the 2023 deal.

He managed the Be’eri dairy for 15 years and produced boutique cheeses with his partner Dagan Peleg, who said, “Dror was a man of passions, a man of people.”

SFC. Mohammad Alatrash

SFC. Mohammad Alatrash, from Sa’awa in the Negev, was a tracker in the northern Gaza Division. He fell in battle on Oct. 7 and was later confirmed killed, with his body held by Hamas. He was married and the father of 13 children, the youngest only a month old. A lover of animals, his dream was to open a horse farm.

Sontia Ok’Krasari

Sontia, 30, a Thai agricultural worker, was murdered on Oct. 7 in the orchards of Kibbutz Be’eri, where he worked.

Ronen Engel

Ronen, 54, from Nir Oz, left home armed with his personal weapon on the morning of Oct. 7 and disappeared. A photographer, Magen David Adom volunteer and motorcycle enthusiast, he was later confirmed killed in Hamas captivity.

His wife Karina and daughters Mika and Yuval were released in the hostage deal; his son Tom was serving in the IDF that day. Karina said: “In what world does a 12-year-old wish for her father’s body to come home for burial?”

Uriel Baruch

Uriel, 35, from Giv’on, was kidnapped while returning home from the Nova party. His family was told 172 days later that he was killed and his body held by Hamas. He leaves behind his wife Racheli and two children, ages 5 and 8. His brother Idan recalled: “Just two days before, we were at a restaurant. The waitress said she donates her tips to charity, and Uriel handed her 600 shekels.”

Sahar Baruch

Sahar, 25, from Be’eri, was kidnapped alive after attempting to escape through a window with his brother Idan as terrorists set fire to their home. Two months later, the family was told he was not among the living. The IDF later confirmed he was killed during a rescue attempt.

He was the son of Tami and Roni Baruch and brother to Guy and Niv. A month before the massacre he returned from a trip to South America and was about to begin studies in electrical engineering at Ben-Gurion University.

Staff Sgt. Ran Gvili

Ran, 24, from Meitar, was a YASAM (police special unit) officer who fell in battle in Kibbutz Alumim. Despite a shoulder injury, he went to fight and saved many partygoers in Re’im before being killed. His body was taken to Gaza.

He was the son of Itzik and Talik Gvili and brother to Omri and Shira, who said: “Until they told us, I was sure he was alive — and I still feel that way.”

Meny Godard

Meny, 73, from Be’eri, was murdered and his body taken to Gaza. His wife Ayelet was also killed. Their daughter Mor Hashroni said her parents organized community sing-alongs, and her father was the top scorer for Hapoel Be’eri’s soccer team.

“With this deal we have some hope,” the family said, “and we pray the deceased hostages, including our father Meny Godard, will soon be brought home for proper burial.”

Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel

Oz, 19, was kidnapped from the “White House” outpost near Nir Oz. His tank crew included Lt. Omer Neutra, Nimrod Cohen and Shaked Dahan. The family later saw footage of Oz being taken alive. He served in Battalion 77 of the 7th Armored Brigade and was the twin brother of Hadar Daniel.

Aryeh Zalmanovich

Aryeh, 85, was abducted from his home in Nir Oz and died in Hamas captivity. Video showed him being taken on a motorcycle, bruised. Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, a former hostage, testified that Aryeh died beside him after being denied medical treatment. A founder of Nir Oz, he was widowed and a father of two.

Tal Haimi

Tal, 42, from Nir Yitzhak, was killed in combat as part of the kibbutz security squad. He left behind his wife Ella and four children — Nir, Einav, Odi and Loten, born after his abduction. “The children can’t believe their father is gone,” Ella said. “I’m still waiting to bury him.”

Col. Asaf Hamami

Col. Asaf Hamami, 41, from Kiryat Ono, commander of the southern brigade in the Gaza Division, was killed on Oct. 7 while fighting terrorists. Along with him fell Sgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas and Cpl. Kirill Brodsky; all three bodies were taken to Gaza.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Gilad Blank, a close friend, said: “Asaf was principled and modest. He made tough, courageous decisions and saw every one of his soldiers. His spirit stayed with us through the fighting.”

Joshua Loitu Mollel

Joshua, 22, from Tanzania, was an agronomy student interning in Israel when he was abducted and murdered. He had arrived just three weeks before the Oct. 7 attack. Another Tanzanian, Clemence Felix Mtenga, was also killed that day. Joshua’s father has called on the international community to ensure his son’s body is returned.

Eitan Levi

Eitan, 53, from Bat Yam, was killed on Oct. 7 after driving a friend to Kibbutz Be’eri. During a phone call with his sister Sigalit, he said he was afraid. Moments later she heard shouting and gunfire before the call cut off. His son Shachar later said: “We heard them yelling at him in Arabic, then gunfire.” The family was informed 63 days later that his body is being held in Gaza.

Eliyahu 'Churchill' Margalit

Eliyahu “Churchill” Margalit, 75, from Nir Oz, was murdered near his horse stables and his body abducted to Gaza. He was killed while feeding the horses he loved. His wife Daphna survived, and their daughter Nili, a nurse, was kidnapped and released after 55 days.

Lt. Omer Neutra

Lt. Omer Neutra, 22, from Long Island, commanded a tank crew at the “White House” outpost near Nir Oz. He was serving with Oz Daniel, Nimrod Cohen and Shaked Dahan. The burning tank seen in Hamas footage that morning was theirs.

His parents, Orna and Ronen Neutra, and brother Daniel led advocacy for the hostages. Omer had moved to Israel at 18 for a pre-military program before enlisting in the IDF. His love for Israel guided his life, and he volunteered actively in the Jewish community.

Amiram Cooper

Amiram, 86, from Nir Oz, was killed in captivity during an IDF operation near Khan Younis. He was kidnapped with his wife Nurit Cooper, who was released earlier alongside Yocheved Lifshitz. Hamas later released footage showing him with Chaim Peri and Yoram Metzger.

A founding member of Nir Oz, Amiram was an economist, poet and composer, and author of essays on politics and economics.

Lior Rudaeff

Lior, 61, from Nir Yitzhak, was murdered on Oct. 7 and his body taken to Gaza. He was married to Yaffa and the father of Noam, Nadav, Bar and Ben, and grandfather to Tomer, Dagan and Shai. A volunteer ambulance driver for 40 years, he was known for his generosity and passion for cycling and music.

Rintalak Suttisak

Rintalak, 43, a Thai agricultural worker, was murdered on Oct. 7 in Kibbutz Be’eri and his body taken to Gaza. He had worked in Israel since 2017 to support his family.