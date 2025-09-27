'Iranian intelligence looking for agents': Cyber officials warn of fake calls targeting Israelis

. Competitive pay, full protection. Find us on Telegram and online.” That was the recorded message many Israelis heard Saturday morning after answering phone calls from numbers beginning with the 03 area code.

. Competitive pay, full protection. Find us on Telegram and online.” That was the recorded message many Israelis heard Saturday morning after answering phone calls from numbers beginning with the 03 area code.

The Israel National Cyber Directorate stressed that the calls were only an intimidation attempt and posed no risk to the devices.

The Israel National Cyber Directorate stressed that the calls were only an intimidation attempt and posed no risk to the devices.

The Israel National Cyber Directorate stressed that the calls were only an intimidation attempt and posed no risk to the devices.

Dozens of Israelis reported receiving the messages, which included offers to pay for joining “as an agent for Iran.” In some cases, the recordings were described as being in clumsy Hebrew with threatening undertones.

Dozens of Israelis reported receiving the messages, which included offers to pay for joining “as an agent for Iran.” In some cases, the recordings were described as being in clumsy Hebrew with threatening undertones.

Dozens of Israelis reported receiving the messages, which included offers to pay for joining “as an agent for Iran.” In some cases, the recordings were described as being in clumsy Hebrew with threatening undertones.