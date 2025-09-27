'Iranian intelligence looking for agents': Cyber officials warn of fake calls targeting Israelis

“Iranian intelligence is looking for certified agents. Competitive pay, full protection. Find us on Telegram and online.” That was the recorded message many Israelis heard Saturday morning after answering phone calls from numbers beginning with the 03 area code.
The Israel National Cyber Directorate stressed that the calls were only an intimidation attempt and posed no risk to the devices.
Dozens of Israelis reported receiving the messages, which included offers to pay for joining “as an agent for Iran.” In some cases, the recordings were described as being in clumsy Hebrew with threatening undertones.
The directorate said the calls came from numbers starting with 03-6817 and 03-3067. It urged the public not to answer, and if they do, to hang up immediately without pressing any buttons.
“Simply picking up the call does not harm your phone,” officials said. “The matter is under investigation and being dealt with in coordination with the relevant authorities.”