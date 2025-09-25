Israeli-American man spied for Iran, passed information on Ben-Gvir and former IDF chief

An indictment is expected to be filed in the coming days against 49-year-old Yaakov Perl, an Israeli-American citizen who lived for several years in Morocco.

According to investigators, Perl photographed sites in Israel and provided intelligence on senior Israeli officials to Iranian operatives.

In the past, he sought political asylum in Tehran but was denied, before turning to publishing anti-Zionist articles, including praise for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah .

The Shin Bet and Israel Police's Lahav 433 international crime investigations unit arrested Perl earlier this month. Authorities allege he arrived in Israel to spy on behalf of Iran .

1 View gallery Spying for Iran ( Photo: Shutterstcok )

According to a joint statement by the Shin Bet and police, Perl first made contact with the Iranian embassy in Morocco in 2017 while living in the country, requesting asylum for himself and his family.

When that request was denied, he reportedly began publishing anti-Israel and anti-Zionist content in 2023 on Iranian-affiliated Telegram news channels.

In January 2025, following the funeral of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah , Perl published a supportive article. An Iranian operative then contacted him and proposed cooperation.

Perl agreed and attempted to recruit individuals in Israel and abroad to assist Iranian intelligence-gathering efforts. When those attempts failed, he agreed to travel to Israel himself to carry out the tasks he was assigned. To that end, he renewed his Israeli passport and entered Israel in July 2025, the statement said.

Shortly after arriving, Perl began executing various intelligence missions under Iranian direction, including collecting and transmitting information about Israeli public figures and citizens, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

He also took photographs and videos of various streets and sites across the country. Officials said he was paid via cryptocurrency for his work.

'He believed action against Israel was justified'

Security officials said the investigation showed Perl was fully aware he was acting on behalf of Iranian intelligence, and understood that his actions posed a threat to Israel’s security. They said he acted out of ideological opposition to Israel and Zionism.

The indictment is expected to be filed in Tel Aviv District Court in the coming days.

“This is a particularly severe case, highlighting Iran’s ongoing efforts to recruit Israeli citizens, both in Israel and abroad, for intelligence gathering and terrorism,” the Shin Bet and police said.

“The charges against Perl represent extremely grave offenses, especially at a time when Israel is engaged in conflict on multiple fronts. Here, an Israeli citizen worked for the enemy from abroad and then within Israel, driven by ideology and opposition to Zionism."