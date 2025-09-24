Three drone strikes in two weeks: Iron Dome misses Eilat attack as crowds cheer in Aqaba

, which hit near the Mall HaYam shopping center and left about 20 people wounded. Two were seriously hurt, one was moderately injured, and the rest suffered light shrapnel wounds. Three of the casualties were flown by helicopter to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, while the others were treated at Yoseftal Hospital in Eilat.

Two Iron Dome interceptors were launched at the drone but missed. An air force fighter jet did not engage because the drone was flying at very low altitude, similar to other drones launched recently by the Houthis in Yemen.

This was the third drone strike on Eilat in less than two weeks. Last week a drone struck near the entrance to the Jacob Hotel without casualties. A week earlier, another drone hit Ramon Airport’s passenger terminal, lightly injuring two workers.

Sirens sounded in Eilat before the impact, but many residents were seen outside filming the drone as it descended. The IDF urged the public to obey Home Front Command instructions: “When the alert sounds, enter a protected space for 10 minutes. These guidelines save lives.”

